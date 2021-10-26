Weather causes Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to close
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
Summer Nights Concerts Are Back at Busch Gardens
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
Flying Dog Launches Summer Beer Flavored By Dolle's Saltwater Taffy
Recipe: Summer Seafood Boil
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Loudoun Towns Hit the Spotlight as Commonwealth’s Municipal Leaders Convene VML Conference Here
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Head to Burnside Farms to Experience the Summer of Sunflowers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Loudoun schools turn to parents for help curbing ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok trend
Eagle Nest at Leesburg Wetlands Now Has a Livestream Cam
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta Variant Surges
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bunny Havlicek, 103
Head to Mount Vernon for the Fun-Filled Colonial Market and Fair
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Weather causes Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to close
Seth Rosenthal - WWLP
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The AMR COVID-19 testing center located at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Read Full Story on wwlp.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Notable Women in Insurance: Heather Dunn
Bend police arrested 10 DUII drivers last weekend; year's tally jumps 58% from 2020
NEWStroke awareness book includes personal stories from 11 Central Oregonians
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL