Western Pennsylvania hospitals won't deny organ transplants to patients who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
Tribune-Review - WPXI
10/11/21
Medical providers in Colorado and Washington state have begun denying organ transplants to patients who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Read Full Story on wpxi.com
