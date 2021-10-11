What Does Domestic Violence Actually Look Like?

It's common to assume that domestic violence equals physical assault.

We may notice that there has been sexual deviancy or coercive control inside a marriage, we may observe verbal, emotional, psychological, financial abuse.

But quite often the only question asked is, has he ever hit you? Has there been violence? And if not, then we assume it's not considered domestic violence. It's not abuse.

Assault is actually only a small part of the abusive system that makes up domestic violence.

Domestic Violence Is:

the SECOND leading cause of death among African American women,

the THIRD leading cause of death among Native/Indigenous women,

and the SEVENTH leading cause of death among Caucasian women.

Research Tells Us:

1 in 3 women are sexually abused

1 in 6 men are sexually abused

82% of victims under 18 are female

88% of child sexual abusers are male

Only 6 of every 1000 rapists spend even one day in jail

93% of child sexual abusers are known and trusted by the child

34% of child sexual abuse victims are under age 12, often starting by age 4

More than 70% of DV victims are female

*Sources: No Visible Bruises by Rachel Louise Snyder | Predators by Ana C. Salter | www.rainn.org

Most people realize, if someone says “I love you” and then hits you… something isn’t okay. But Domestic Violence (DV) is much more than bruises. Non-physical DV is far more damaging than we typically realize. And often we don’t even recognize it.

Domestic Violence Includes 13 Types of Abuse:

Child Abuse Culture Abuse Emotional Abuse Financial Abuse Intellectual Abuse Pets+Property Abuse Physical Abuse Psychological Abuse Sexual Abuse Social Abuse Spiritual Abuse Verbal Abuse

All 12 types center around one core mindset: The abuse of power.

Sarah McDugal is an author, speaker, trainer, abuse recovery coach, and the founder of Wilderness to WILD. She works exclusively with women wounded by toxic relationships in the faith community. An Alumnus of Southern Adventist University, she also received her Master's degree from Andrews University. Connect with Sarah on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Click here for Spanish resources.