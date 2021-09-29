Which workers are eligible for 'booster' shots of COVID-19 vaccine?
Which workers are eligible for 'booster' shots of COVID-19 vaccine?
Mary Hynes - Las Vegas Review-Journal
9/29/21
Details on just who is covered by the latest recommendation from the federal government remain sparse after the agency approved extra shots for occupational groups.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
