Willis-Knighton Innovation Center, Rehabilitation Institute renamed for James K. Elrod
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dave Fagerland of Lake View
Here are 23 notable football recruiting targets visiting Iowa for the Penn State game
Des Moines Area Weekend Events: Check Out What's Happening
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Redistricting will be lawmakers’ priority, lawmaker says
Redistricting will be lawmakers’ priority, Reynolds says
Here's where Ankeny school board candidates stand on masks, race and student achievement
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Redistricting will be lawmakers’ priority, lawmaker says
Redistricting will be lawmakers’ priority, Reynolds says
Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson to leave organization
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
United Auto Workers on strike at Deere for first time in 35 years after rejecting proposed contract
Iowa cornerback Riley Moss out for Purdue game, Terry Roberts to start
Carter and Carson Martinson, twin wrestlers at Southeast Polk, commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Willis-Knighton Innovation Center, Rehabilitation Institute renamed for James K. Elrod
From Staff Reports - Shreveport Times
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
James K. Elrod retired after 56 years as president and CEO of Willis-Knighton. Tuesday, the health system's board voted to rename two buildings in his honor.
Read Full Story on shreveporttimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Who approved the deadly evacuation of 843 seniors to Independence warehouse?
Naked suspect captured in Bossier City shooting that sent neighborhood into lockdown
Legendary Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Teams With Disturbed's DAVID DRAIMAN For New Track "Dead Inside"
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL