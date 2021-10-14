Worthy the new Longhorn challenge for No. 12 Oklahoma State
Worthy the new Longhorn challenge for No. 12 Oklahoma State
Jim Vertuno - Associated Press on MSN.com
10/14/21
Texas receiver Xavier Worthy had just lost a fumble that cost Texas a lead late in the game against Oklahoma and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was stalking him on the sideline.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
