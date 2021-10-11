WVU experts offer insight on changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Massachusetts 'got pretty lucky' with no EEE cases so far in 2021
Watch Massachusetts vs. Connecticut: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Cambridge Schools Approve Student Vaccine Mandate
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Front-running CJ Albertson can’t best Massachusetts native Colin Bennie for top American honors
Thoreau in Love
Only in Boston: Red Sox ride ground-rule double decision to ALDS Game 3 win | Shades of Patriots’ tuck-rule game?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Boston Marathon amateur runners continue to be the soul of Massachusetts’ great race | Matt Vautour
Man completes marathon on crutches to raise money for charity
A century of healthy internationalism
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Boston Marathon amateur runners continue to be the soul of Massachusetts’ great race | Matt Vautour
More than meals: How this New Bedford nonprofit's foot clinic is helping homeless people
Game winners and clutch performances: Vote for the Player of the Week for Oct. 4-10
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Less vibrant fall foliage in western Massachusetts due to summer weather
More than meals: How this New Bedford nonprofit's foot clinic is helping homeless people
Game winners and clutch performances: Vote for the Player of the Week for Oct. 4-10
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
WVU experts offer insight on changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day
Jeena Cadigan - 12WBOY
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Oct. 11 is Columbus Day but not everyone recognizes it as a holiday. Some are looking to get the holiday changed to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A Native American
Read Full Story on wboy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
IGM Biosciences Announces Leadership Appointments and Formation of IGM Infectious Diseases and IGM Autoimmunity and Inflammation Business Units
3 members, 2 seats: West Virginia Republicans gird for redistricting showdown
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leaves?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL