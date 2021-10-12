Wyoming Health Dept. reminds of flu vaccine importance
Wyoming Health Dept. reminds of flu vaccine importance
10/12/21
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) official says the need for flu shots remains important to help protect Wyoming residents from influenza.
