Wyoming students, employees wearing masks again
Wyoming students, employees wearing masks again
By Mary Catherine Brooks THE WYOMING COUNTY REPORT - The Register-Herald
9/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Wyoming County students and school staff will be mandated to wear masks again today following a 4-1 vote Tuesday by the board of education. Richie Walker cast the dissenting vote.
Read Full Story on register-herald.com
