New Year, No Pressure: Fun and Flexible Ways to Crush Your Goals All Year Long

Make 2025 Your Year

Happy (belated) New Year! Have you made your resolutions yet? I haven't been much of a traditional "resolution" person these days, but I do see value in the sentiment. It seems like we will come up with things we are going to do on January 1st, and then completely forget about them throughout the year. Instead, I think it's a good idea to set goals or intentions, and to make them approachable! Call it a resolution if you will, but the term isn't really working with me. Maybe it's just too overplayed.

So, how do we make 2025 a year of crushing our goals without feeling overwhelmed and pressured? Here are some fun and flexible ways to set and achieve your goals all year long. 2025 is about redefining resolutions!

Small Wins, Big Changes: Resolutions That Actually Stick

Focusing on smaller, manageable goals increases the likelihood of achieving them. And if you have bigger goals, just break them down. One of my go-to podcasters, Shannon from FluentlyForward, gave some advice in a recent episode that made a lot of sense. She said when she sets goals, she makes a list for how to go about them. For example, if you want to learn how to ski, add to your list, "research ski lessons every morning this week." The following step on your list could be to choose and book lessons. These steps need to be small and specific, as it will make it much easier to go through with them. To me, this advice felt like a great starting point for tackling goals without feeling overwhelmed.

Ditch Perfection and Keep It Fun

This year, be nice to yourself. Remember, this isn't about perfection. If you miss a step or need to rework your goals, the world will keep spinning. It's important to stay positive and motivated. So, maybe your day didn't go as planned. That's ok. Try again tomorrow! And don't forget to have fun with it. Maybe you can even find a friend or family member to join in on your goals and make it more enjoyable. This will also help keep you both accountable. Remember, a positive mindset can go a long way.

Stay Connected to Your Why

It's also important to keep in mind why you chose these goals. Are you trying to minimize alcohol consumption in order to live a healthier lifestyle? Do you want to embark on more adventures this year so you can make memories and embrace life? Remembering your why will help keep you motivated when things get tough. If you feel yourself getting off track, take some time to reflect on your intention and remind yourself why it's important to you. Whatever your goals may be, remember the value they hold in your life.

Midyear Motivation: Reset Your Resolutions in June

To make sure you're staying on track with your goals, make it a point to check back in during June. Set a reminder for sometime in the month to take a look at your intentions and see what progress you have made. Do you need to adjust any of them? Or maybe you've already accomplished a few and want to set some new ones! This is an excellent way to keep yourself accountable and motivated throughout the year. Plus, by revisiting your goals at the halfway point, you give yourself a chance to reset and refocus for the remaining months.

Redefining Resolutions

This year isn’t about impossible standards or chasing perfection—it’s about growth, balance, and enjoying the process. Let's make 2025 the year we redefine resolutions, one flexible and fun step at a time. You've got this!