Take a break from the beach and immerse yourself in an artistic fantasyland at The Dalí Museum.

Everything about this landmark structure conveys the artist's inimitable vision of surrealism. Even the building itself, with its sinuous curves and novel design, is Instagram-worthy. Besides his thought-provoking paintings and sculptures, did you know that Salvador Dalí was also known for his quirky, curly mustache?

#SalvadorDalí and #AndyWarhol (born #OTD in 1928) met in New York at The St. Regis in 1965. Born a generation apart, they were kindred spirits, both achieving celebrity status and captivating the public with their shocking artwork, media spectacles and iconic grooming statements. pic.twitter.com/XHHyksJ9Fy — The Dalí Museum (@TheDali) August 6, 2021

ADDRESS: One Dalí Boulevard | St. Petersburg, FL

ADMISSION: $25 per adult (age 18 and up) | $18 Discounted Student (age 13 to 17, college students 18+) | $10 per youth (age 6 to 12) | FREE for children (age 5 and younger)

HOURS: Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays

PHONE: (727)-823-3767

WEBSITE: The Dalí Museum

Discounted adult tickets are available for $23 per person for seniors over 65, educators, fire, police, and military members with the appropriate identification cards. Click here to purchase your tickets online. If you don't have the time to view the entire museum, you can also opt for the free Ground Floor ticket. This will get you access to the garden, ground floor, store, café, and community room.

You'll need at least a couple of hours to see all of the works of art and the sculptures in the outdoor garden. One of the unique things about Salvador Dalí's work is his use of symbolism and trademark figures. How many eggs and ants can you spot in his iconic pieces?

People don't realize just how intricate some of Dalí's paintings are until they see them up close. His stunning portrait of Lincoln is made up of dozens of smaller images that you'll want to examine carefully.

If you can't make it to the museum in person, you can always tour it virtually. You can view images of his masterpieces, watch videos about his life and techniques, and even get ideas for lesson plans by age group. Nothing is like experiencing it in real life though, so make sure you put it on your Florida bucket list.

Our hands-on art activity is a hit for local families during today’s Art Alive (free museum day) at @TheDali! We love to see little ones and their families create lasting memories while learning about Dalí! pic.twitter.com/DlyJJqEFjG — The Dalí Museum (@TheDali) September 18, 2021

For more information about The Dalí Museum and its upcoming exhibits and events, check out their official website or follow their Twitter account. You can also click here to find out how you can become a museum member and enjoy perks like free admission, free parking, private events, and significant discounts at the museum store and café.

**All photos courtesy of The Dalí Museum (Facebook)

Have you been to The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg yet? What were your favorite works of art? Let us know in the comments.