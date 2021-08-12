Going on a camping trip? Book a treehouse in this little magical village in the woods.

The state of Maryland has some of the most beautiful scenery in the U.S. It also has some of the most amazing campgrounds, including the Treehouse Camp Maple Tree Campground in western Maryland.

Located near the Appalachian Trail, this campground features treehouses, cabins, and cottages straight from the pages of a J.R.R. Tolkien novel. In addition to the treehouse cottages, you can book a regular campsite and bring your own tent. Maple Tree Campground also has private showers and bathrooms, a camp shop, and a pavilion that can be rented out for weddings and other special events. Best of all, it’s pet-friendly!

Treehouses and Cottages

The site has 18 treehouses that sleep from four to 12 people. The quaint single and double-decker structures are situated on stilts that are seven to 10 feet off the ground, some available for year-round use. Tree cottages have beds and mattresses, tables and chairs, and an indoor stove, while the tree houses are more like traditional wooden tent structures and do not have beds or wood stoves. All structures and campsites have an outdoor fire circle, grill, and a picnic table, all necessities for the perfect camping experience.



Courtesy of Treehouse Camp Maple Tree Campground (Facebook)

Hobbit House and Firefly Tree House

Hobbit House and Firefly Tree House are the cutest and coziest structures at the campground. The Hobbit House looks like it comes right out of the pages of a fairytale. Built into the ground, it has enchanted murals painted on the walls, a thatch roof, and handmade furniture. It sleeps four and has electricity, making it comfy all year round. The Firefly Tree House is a two-story structure that looks like a dollhouse inside and out. It sleeps up to six and has a loft, dining furniture, stove, and hundreds of fairy lights that come on after dark.

Plan Your Trip

The Treehouse Camp Maple Tree Campground is located about 90 minutes from Baltimore, near Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Reservations can be made online or via email and rates start at $43 for treehouses and $10 for campsites. There are also plenty of things to do nearby including tubing, fishing, bicycling, horseback riding, canoeing, and more.

Are you already booked and ready? Been there? Tell us about it in the comments.