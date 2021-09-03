The Wall That Heals Tour is displayed in Brighton.

The City of Brighton will be displaying "The Wall That Heals," a 360-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center at Carmichael Park from September 2–5. People are encouraged to come and pay their respects at any time; the display will be open 24 hours a day.

"The traveling exhibit honors more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam," says the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF).

This is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial which resides permanently in Washington D.C. This is the 26th year of its traveling exhibit. "The Wall That Heals" Tour began in April 2021 in New Bern, North Carolina, and will be visiting 28 U.S. cities through November 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

