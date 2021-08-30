Colorado 2021 Leaf-Peeping Guide: When and Where to See the Fall Colors

It ain't called Color-ado for nothin'!

As the weather begins to cool down and pumpkin spice fills the air, you know that can only mean one thing: fall is nearly here in Colorado! And with it, comes the beautiful fall colors. That's right! The leaf-peeping season is getting closer and closer, and we've put together a guide on when and where you'll see the leaves start changing. Check it out below, and don't forget your camera!

When You'll See Fall Colors in Colorado:

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting that peak fall color will hit Colorado between October 5–14.

Steamboat and Flat Tops, Rocky Mountain National Park September 15–30

Aspen, Grand Mesa, Gunnison, Sawatch Range September 17–October 1

Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo September 19–October 3

Denver October



Where You'll See Fall Colors in Colorado:

Within 1 hour of Denver: Guanella Pass Peak to Peak Highway Rocky Mountain National Park Winter Park Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver: Vail Tennessee Pass Breckenridge Hoosier Pass Fairplay Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver: Steamboat Rabbit Ears Pass Buena Vista Aspen Independence Pass Monarch Pass Grand Mesa



Last year, the freezing temperatures threatened the leaf-peeping season in Colorado. Hopefully, we won't see the same thing happen this year.

