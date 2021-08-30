It ain't called Color-ado for nothin'!
As the weather begins to cool down and pumpkin spice fills the air, you know that can only mean one thing: fall is nearly here in Colorado! And with it, comes the beautiful fall colors. That's right! The leaf-peeping season is getting closer and closer, and we've put together a guide on when and where you'll see the leaves start changing. Check it out below, and don't forget your camera!
When You'll See Fall Colors in Colorado:
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting that peak fall color will hit Colorado between October 5–14.
- Steamboat and Flat Tops, Rocky Mountain National Park
- September 15–30
- Aspen, Grand Mesa, Gunnison, Sawatch Range
- September 17–October 1
- Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo
- September 19–October 3
- Denver
- October
Where You'll See Fall Colors in Colorado:
- Within 1 hour of Denver:
- Guanella Pass
- Peak to Peak Highway
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Winter Park
- Kenosha Pass
- Within 2 hours of Denver:
- Vail
- Tennessee Pass
- Breckenridge
- Hoosier Pass
- Fairplay
- Grand Lake
- Within 3-4 hours of Denver:
- Steamboat
- Rabbit Ears Pass
- Buena Vista
- Aspen
- Independence Pass
- Monarch Pass
- Grand Mesa
Last year, the freezing temperatures threatened the leaf-peeping season in Colorado. Hopefully, we won't see the same thing happen this year.
