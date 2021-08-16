Heading to Estes Park soon? Let us be your guide.

Looking for a fun day trip to take the family on this fall? Need a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of Denver? Then we've got exactly what you need! Recently, the Our Community Now team went on a day trip to Estes Park, Colorado, and we've put together a list of must-visit stops on your journey.

From cute shops to ghostly hauntings and everything else in between, this is your ultimate guide to Estes Park! We've also put together a handy map for your convenience (below). You're welcome.

We began our journey in the Denver Tech Center, but, of course, if you're outside of the Denver area, make sure you readjust your map accordingly.

The Ultimate Estes Park Road Trip:

Colorado Cherry Company, Lyons

Located in Lyons, we highly suggest stopping by this fourth-generation family business on your way to Estes Park. The Colorado Cherry Company has everything from pies to jellies, to cider and so much more! Learn more about the Colorado Cherry Company.

The Christmas Shoppe, Estes Park

Once you make it up to Estes Park, one of the first stops on your journey has got to be The Christmas Shoppe! It's open year-round so you can get your holiday on any time of the year. With tons of magical decorations, ornaments, and more, you'll be able to check everything off your Christmas shopping list! Read more about The Christmas Shoppe.

Downtown Estes Park is also a great area to spot elk and visit the various candy shops, restaurants, and more.



Photo by K. Shriver

Rocky Mountain National Park

While in Estes Park, you'd be remiss if you missed out on a drive through Rocky Mountain National Park. Enjoy the gorgeous, jaw-dropping colors while they last! And in case you didn't know, reservations are no longer needed for the park.

Twin Owls Steakhouse, Estes Park

It came highly recommended to us, so we've got to return the favor and recommend it to you, our readers. Enjoy a fantastic dinner (with a wide array of menu options) with a view. Check out our review of Twin Owls Steakhouse!

The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park

End your day trip at none other than The Stanley Hotel, one of the state's (and nation's) most haunted hotels. Don't be fooled by the gorgeous scenery and facade; the hotel was, after all, the inspiration behind Stephen King's The Shining. Learn more about The Stanley Hotel (and its ghost tours) here.

Have you been to Estes Park, Colorado, recently? Any other notable stops we missed on our road trip that you suggest for next time? Share your thoughts in the comments below.