Fall is bringing new and exciting things to the Denver Zoo.

Between the Cryptids, Bigfoot, Mothman, and the new penguin exhibit, there are lots of new additions to check out this fall at the Denver Zoo. The new penguin exhibit opening is September 30 and the "Wild Fall" family-focused daytime "falloween" celebration is every day in October.

Waddle This Way is the new penguin exhibit with a 10,000-gallon swimming pool and sandy beaches. Be one of the first zoo guests to celebrate this grand opening with these cute little guys by reserving your general admission ticket here.

Wild Fall is a "falloween" celebration for all zoo guests to have animal meet-and-greets, enjoy "creature-carved pumpkins, festive food + drink, and special animal demos that connect these supernatural beings to the real-life natural world."

Wild Fall is replacing the age-old tradition of "Boo at the Zoo" (please note: no trick-or-treating), but don't worry, it's bringing fun new additions and surprises! And as always, costumes are strongly encouraged (no scary or gory costumes or face masks)! Wild Fall is included with zoo admission, which requires timed-entry ticket reservations for both members and non-members. The last ticket time is 3:15 p.m.

Are you making the Denver Zoo part of your autumn tradition? Share in the comments.