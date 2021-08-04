The wait is finally over!

Meow Wolf's Denver location is finally opening its doors after what feels like forever. The 90,000-square-foot permanent art exhibit will be Meow Wolf's third. This location is at Colfax Avenue and I-25 (between Elitch Gardens and Empower Field at Mile High).

The Denver art exhibition, "Convergence Station," will open to the public on Friday, September 17.

Pre-timed entry tickets are available online now! General admission is $45; $40 for children, seniors, and military; and $35 for Colorado residents.

"Convergence Station is the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery as passengers traverse new worlds, and like all Meow Wolf locations, labyrinthine mysteries beckon from its vibrant walls, portals, and wormholes," said Meow Wolf in a statement.

"Muralists, sculptors, fiber artists, and technologists, to name a few, have come together to create a one-of-a-kind installation that will leave visitors appreciating what it really means to be immersed in a narrative," added Meow Wolf.

