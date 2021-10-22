Don't get caught unprepared by the snow!

While nobody likes thinking about winter while it's still ostensibly autumn, it'll be here before you know it. If you own an RV, that means there are steps you likely want to take now to make sure you're prepared once the snow comes.

Getting an RV ready for winter is a lot different than simply winterizing a car, however. RVs have significantly more systems at play, and certain models can be especially vulnerable to cold weather. Here are several things to keep in mind when getting your RV ready for winter!

Decide If Storage Is Right for You

Storing your RV is the easiest way to prevent most winter woes, but it's also the most expensive. On one hand, storing your RV at a reputable storage facility means it will be in a safe, climate-controlled sanctuary for the roughest months of the year. On the other hand, you'll be paying for every day of that. Ultimately, the decision to store your RV can be a question of where you live: prepping your RV for a Colorado winter looks pretty different from getting ready for one in urban Arizona.

Clean and Inspect the Exterior

The first thing you should do is pretty self-explanatory: make sure your RV is clean. Any dirt or particulates that have built up on your RV can cause further damage if they're left alone for the entire winter. Additionally, cleaning the outside of your RV gives you an opportunity to look for any cracks or damages that would let water in—which you should re-seal immediately. Finally, you should also spray the locks and hinges with lubricant to make sure they aren't stuck in place when the summer comes around.

Now Do the Interior

You don't HAVE to wipe and vacuum the interior of your RV, but it can't hurt. The experience of opening your RV doors in the summer to a clean interior is a lot nicer than spending the first few weeks of RV season cleaning crumbs out from behind the furniture. What you should absolutely do, however, is defrost and clean the refrigerator in order to prevent any nasty surprises. While you're at it, make sure you also turn off the main breaker and switch off the LP-gas supply valve. Finally, remove batteries from any electronics!

Get Your Tires Sorted!

Make sure your tires are inflated to the manufacturer's recommended PSI in order to prevent any uneven pressure from turning into damage while you store your RV. After you have your tire pressure figured out, make sure your tires are shielded from any potential sunlight—this can cause damages over time. Finally, you'll want to make sure your tires are propped up off the ground in order to prevent them from freezing, especially if they have prolonged contact with cold concrete.

Batteries, Batteries, Batteries!

The most practical solution for your RV's batteries depends a little bit on where (and how) you're storing the RV. If you're planning to fire your RV up while it's in storage and connect it to shore power, then you should do that for an eight-hour window at least once per month. While you're doing this, you'll also want to occasionally check battery charges to make sure they're not freezing or discharging.

Drain Your RV's Plumbing System!

It doesn't take a whole lot of water for a pipe in your RV to freeze, so you'll want to make sure they're all properly drained of moisture before you tuck your RV away for storage. Burst pipes are right up there with "weird smells" and "dead animals" on the list of Things That You Really Don't Want to Find in the Spring. To this end, you should either blow out your system with compressed air or pour RV antifreeze into any plumbing-connected system.

RV ownership comes with a bunch of extra steps, but the experience of hitting the road makes them all worth it. Even though it might be a bit bittersweet to say goodbye to the RV for winter, just hang tight: next spring will be here soon enough.