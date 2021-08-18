Check out our fun list of activities to do this weekend!

Guess what's happening in the DMV this weekend? A lot of stuff. And we mean a lot. Concerts, food festivals, Quidditch tournaments. Summer is still on, and we couldn't be any more excited! Without further ado, here's your weekend roundup for Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 22.

Events on Friday, August 20

Wilco + Sleater Kinney: It's Time–Summer 2021 Tour | Merriweather Post Pavilion | Columbia, MD | Friday

Are you a fan of Wilco? How about Sleater Kinney? If you're a fan of both, you're in luck! Two of indie's biggest bands are uniting for a night of tunes at Merriweather Post Pavilion as part of their "It's Time Summer Tour." The two bands will play from their expansive discographies, with material both old and new. Originally scheduled for 2020, fans who purchased tickets at the time will have them honored for the new date. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $45. Buy them here.

Arts & Drafts Summer Music & Arts Festival | Guinness Open Gate Brewery | Halethorpe, MD | Friday-Sunday

Allow your creative juices–and the booze–to flow at Guinness' Arts & Drafts Festival! Brought to you by the Baltimore County Arts Guild, this event features entertainment all weekend long at the brewery. Watch live musicians, explore craft vendors, and participate in hands-on art projects. Not to mention Guinness is brewing two special beers for the occasion! All the festivities are FREE except for the kickoff concert Friday night with Cris Jacobs and Kelly Bell Band. Find out more here.

Awesome Con | Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Washington, DC | Friday-Sunday

Calling all geeks, freaks, and nerds–DC's Comic-Con is coming to town! All weekend long, immerse yourself in the fantastical worlds of your favorite franchises, from comic books and TV to film and video games. The celebrity appearances are worth the price of admission alone: Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito in The Mandalorian and Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox are just the tip of the iceberg. Ready to nerd out? Grab your tickets here.

Harry Connick, Jr. and his Band: Time to Play! Summer Tour | Wolf Trap | Vienna, VA | Friday

Harry Connick, Jr. is here, and it's Time to Play! Join the Tony award-winning singer for a night of music only at Wolf Trap. Featuring his talented seven-piece band, listeners will witness a career-spanning set full of the hits that have made him an enduring figure in American music. From jazz and big band to tear-jerker ballads, he can do it all! Tickets start at $44. For more information, click here.

Events on Saturday, August 21

Dolley Days | Dumbarton House | Washington, DC | Saturday

Dolley Madison's famous escape to Dumbarton House following the White House's destruction in the War of 1812 is the stuff of legend, and the museum is celebrating its anniversary. Guests can visit with the First Lady herself while enjoying games, museum tours, and Dolley's favorite treat, ice cream! Part history lesson, part soirée, all ages can join the fun. General admission is $10 and free for museum members. Check it out here.

DC Taco & Margarita Fest | The Bull Pen | Washington, DC | Saturday

The ultimate taco-lovers dream! From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., gorge on tacos and margaritas from the region's top food trucks at the Nationals' official gathering place. Live music and DJ sets will hold down the fort while you sample sips from margarita and tequila bars. There's no better place to be on a Saturday in DC, and all ages are welcome! Tickets start at $10 and kids under 12 are FREE. Get the details here.

Paint With Your Pup | Dewey Local Park | Veirs Mill, MD | Saturday

Need some doggie date ideas? Bring your furry friend (and two guests) to Dewey Local Park to create a masterpiece together. Using paint and sunflower butter, you'll get to enjoy an activity that's safe for your pup and produces a funky work of art you'll want to hang on your wall. Admission is $8 and comes with all the supplies you'll need to make your picture. Register here.

2021 Major League Quidditch Championship | Troy Park | Elkridge, MD | Saturday-Sunday

Quidditch isn't just for wizards anymore! Watch fiction become reality as 12 major league Quidditch leagues around the country compete for the Benepe Cup at Troy Park, complete with a showcase of the sport's talented players. Muggles are sure to have a blast, no Hogwarts letter necessary! Tickets are available for single days and the entire tournament. View more information here.

Beach Days Workhouse Community Market | Workhouse Arts Center | Lorton, VA | Saturday

FREE event! Explore Workhouse Arts Center's weekly craft fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Small businesses will be selling soaps, teas, candles, clothing, and more, along with delicious food truck bites to fuel your day. Free entertainment will be provided as part of this month's 'Beach Days' theme. This market runs through the end of October. Check out the vendor lineup here.

27th Annual Tinner Hill Music Festival | Cherry Hill Park | Falls Church, VA | Saturday

Brought to you by the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, experience an all-day music extravaganza! Congregate in Cherry Hill Park to witness incredible artists like BB King's Blues Band and Twin Brothers, while exploring the festival's hubs for food, art, and relaxation. Make sure to stop by the Rock Star Bar for a refreshing brew or cocktail! The festival starts at 11 a.m. and general admission is $35. Buy your tickets here.

We want to hear from you! Are you heading out to any of these events over the weekend? Let us know in the comments.