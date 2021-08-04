Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Hoping to get out this weekend? We've gathered a variety of events you can attend with friends or family, or solo if that's how you roll. Take a look at our weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

*Keep in mind with the shifting circumstances of COVID-19 events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please refer to the event's websites or social media pages for more information regarding safety guidelines.*

Events on Friday, August 6

Renée Fleming | Filene Center at Wolf Trap | Vienna, VA | Friday

Join Renée Fleming for her first Wolf Trap show in 15 years! The Grammy-winning songstress will be accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra for the classical repertoire she's famous for. A stunning night of musicianship awaits, and just in time for the venue's 50th anniversary! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start as low as $27. Purchase them here.

Otakon 2021 | Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Washington, DC | Friday-Sunday

One of the country's biggest anime conventions is back in action! At Otakon 2021, immerse yourself in the world of manga, J-Pop, and cosplay with entertainment planned all weekend long. From LARPing and video game tournaments to panels featuring the industry's top voice actors, enthusiasts will be living the dream! Tickets can be purchased for single days or the full event, and attendees must abide by COVID-19 guidelines. Register here.

OutWrite 2021 (Virtual) | Washington, DC | Friday-Sunday

FREE event! Celebrate Queer literature with The DC Center for the LGBTQ Community's annual festival! Connect virtually with panels, readings, and workshops centered on the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ experience. Featuring over 80 writers and a wide range of topics: social justice, science fiction, even baking; attendees will leave feeling enriched and inspired. View the full schedule here.

Events on Saturday, August 7

Nomini Bay Oyster Festival | Dirt Farm Brewing | Bluemont, VA | Saturday

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch will be at Dirt Farm Brewing prepping their delicious, locally sourced oysters. Eat 'em the traditional way (raw, grilled) or try them with different toppings, like bacon and cheese. Of course, none of it would be complete without a pint from Dirt Farm. You can find them at the brewery at least once a month, so stop by! In the meantime, see what's on tap here.

Black-Owned Business Showcase | Springfield Town Center | Springfield, VA | Saturday-Sunday

FREE event! Drop by Springfield Town Center for a showcase of local Black-owned businesses. Over 25 vendors from around NoVa will be there specializing in clothing, homewares, beauty products, and much more. Whether you're shopping for back-to-school or feel like treating yourself, your hard-earned dollars will support some incredible entrepreneurs! Get the scoop here.

Baltimore Fest Presents: A Multicultural Music and Arts Festival | The Chrysalis at Merriweather Post Pavilion | Columbia, MD | Saturday

To honor the essential workers who've helped us during the pandemic, Baltimore Fest invites you to a music and art festival! Connect with the community through visual art, dance, music, and other creative expressions on display at The Chrysalis, including Kinetics Dance Company and Howard County Chinese Cultural Center. Proceeds will go back to the community through Hunger Free Zone who provides meals to those in need. For more information, click here.

Frederick Home Show 2021 | Frederick Fairgrounds | Frederick, MD | Saturday-Sunday

Remodeling your kitchen? Installing a patio? Visit the Frederick Fairgrounds to explore the latest and greatest in home improvement. Two days, four rooms, and over 100 professionals in landscaping, design, and more will be on hand to assist your homeowning needs. There'll be concessions on sale, too! The Frederick Home Show is free and open to the public. Check it out here.

Water Lantern Festival | National Harbor SouthPointe | Oxon Hill, MD | Saturday-Sunday

The Water Lantern Festival is all about reflection, and there's no better time to reflect on 2021. Gather with loved ones for a peaceful night of food and entertainment before launching a lantern into National Harbor. Supplies will be provided for you to create your own lantern and write your own heartfelt message on it. Admission is $45.99-$55.99 the day of the event. You can buy your tickets (and get a $2 discount code) here.

75th Annual Howard County Fair | Howard County Fairgrounds | West Friendship, MD | Saturday-Sunday

After going virtual last year due to COVID-19, the Howard County Fair is back and better than ever! Check out thrill rides, live entertainment, local vendors, and more August 7-14 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Contests, farm animals, fresh produce–we can keep going! With so much to do for all ages, it's no wonder it's been a tradition for 75 years! Ready to have fun? Get the details here.

Events on Sunday, August 8

The Hella Mega Tour: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer | Nationals Park | Washington, DC | Sunday

Three of pop-punk's biggest acts in one show? Sign us up! Catch Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer on their "Hella Mega" tour this Sunday at Nationals Park. Fans can rock out to hits like "Sugar, We're Goin' Down," "American Idiot," and "Beverly Hills." A triple-billing like no other! Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; The Interrupters will open. Purchase tickets here.

Let us know in the comments how you'll be spending your weekend!