It may not seem like autumn yet with the summer heat, but you can bet our weekend roundup is feeling the fall spirit. Usher in the new season with these must-see events across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, September 10, to Sunday, September 12!

Events on Friday, September 10

Come From Away: In Concert at the Lincoln Memorial | Ford's Theatre | Washington, DC | Friday

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Ford's Theatre presents a FREE performance of Come From Away at Lincoln Memorial. This stirring production recounts the story of how nearly 7,000 passengers were welcomed into a small Newfoundland town following the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Performed with minimal props to accommodate the live setting, the play's message of hope and resilience will undoubtedly shine through! The show starts at 6 p.m. and is recommended for ages 10 and up. Get the details here.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic | Howard Theatre | Washington, DC | Friday

Dr. Funkenstein? The Prime Minister of Funk? Whatever you like to call him, George Clinton is a funk legend, and he's bringing his iconic grooves to Howard Theatre. Witness the bandleader and his ensemble Parliament-Funkadelic blend R&B, sci-fi, and all things weird with incredible musicianship to match. Once the funk machine starts, it's not going to stop! Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $49.50. Purchase here.

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour | DAR Constitution Hall | Washington, DC | Friday-Sunday

If you need a belly laugh, look no further–comedian Jim Gaffigan is back on tour! The clean comic is performing a six-show run at Constitution Hall featuring brand-new material likely about his favorite topics: food, fatherhood, and observations of the world. Slightly deadpan and always hilarious, Gaffigan's humor will be the cure for what ails you! Tickets are selling out fast, so don't wait. Buy here

Chesapeake Bay Trio: River–Lighthouse Bridge | Annapolis City Dock | Annapolis, MD | Friday

Courtesy of Watermark, hop aboard for a cruise tour of the Chesapeake. Visitors will witness landmarks like the Chesapeake Bay Bridges while a tour guide regales them with nautical anecdotes of the region's history. With such scenic views of the Mid-Atlantic, the three hours will fly by! Admission is $53 for adults and $28 for children. For more information, click here

80th National Folk Festival | Downtown Salisbury | Salisbury, MD | Friday-Sunday

FREE event! This expansive art festival has been an ongoing tradition for almost a century, and it's not hard to see why. There'll be a diverse lineup of musicians throughout the weekend, along with craft vendors, delicious restaurants, craft breweries, kids' entertainment, parades, and more on Maryland's Eastern Shore. After a year off during the pandemic, we're excited to welcome it back! Read about it here.

2021 Sunflower Festival | Winterbrook Farms | Thurmont, MD | Friday-Sunday

Frolic through 10 acres of sunflowers while experiencing a rustic weekend at Winterbrook Farms. Attendees can look forward to dozens of activities, including flower-picking, pedal karts, mini zip lines, and jump pillows. Plus, take advantage of their fall entertainment while you're there (corn mazes and apple cider donuts, y'all). Tickets are $10 on Friday and $12 on Saturday and Sunday. Purchase here.

Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival | Reston Town Center | Reston, VA | Friday-Sunday

One of the country's biggest art festivals is happening right here in Virginia! Explore an open-air marketplace of creative works made by over 200 artists and in every possible medium: painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, furniture. Show support for your community by shopping local! The festival's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Check out the event here.

Events on Saturday, September 11

Mount Vernon Historic Plant and Garden Sale | George Washington's Mount Vernon | Mount Vernon, VA | Saturday

A dizzying array of flowers and plants will be available to shop at George Washington's Mount Vernon. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., get your gardening fix with shrubs, perennials, trees, and vines, with some directly grown on the property's exclusive greenhouses. No admission fee is needed, but expect a big turnout–many plants get picked over quickly, so we recommend getting there ASAP. Interested? View more info here.

Taste of Falls Church and Fall Festival | City Hall Campus | Falls Church, VA | Saturday

Falls Church invites you to their annual autumnal gathering. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., savor the season with local craft vendors, live bands, beer gardens, and entertainment for all ages at City Hall Campus. Guests can treat their tastebuds to a culinary showcase featuring Falls Church's greatest restaurants. If you need to get your COVID-19 shot, there'll be on-site clinics available. Admission is FREE. Find out more here.

CultureFest DMV | National Harbor | Oxon Hill, MD | Saturday

Celebrate the power of diversity at CultureFest DMV. Partygoers can experience delicious cuisine, dance to the rhythms of Afrobeat and reggae, and browse artisanal goods from craft vendors all in one place. Complete with cocktails, photo booths, and beautiful views of the Potomac River, this party will have it all! Tickets start at $45, with VIP options and add-ons available. Get the details here.

