Get your fill of the season with pumpkin-picking, hayrides, handicrafts, and more!

There are many things to love about fall: the weather, the fashion (boots! layers!), and the food is among the season's highlights that we look forward to year after year. But the events are where it's at, specifically fall festivals. If you've needed an excuse to gorge on kettle corn and apple cider, look no further.

We've compiled the coziest community events happening all over the DMV where you can live out your autumnal fantasies with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and all the sugary sweets you desire. Check them out below!

Maryland Fall Festivals

2021 Fall Festival | Montpelier Farms | Upper Marlboro, MD

Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, November 7 | Hours vary

There's nothing like a day at the farm to feel the fall spirit! Participate in a variety of free activities, from hayrides to pumpkin bowling at Montpelier Farms. Kids can visit the farm animals, play a round of Barnyard Basketball, and explore the hay bales in the Hay n' Play. When the weather cools down, you can huddle up by a bonfire. Admission is $12, with kids under 2 FREE. Season passes are also available for purchase. Get details here.

22nd Annual Fall Festival | Winterbrook Farms | Thurmont, MD

Friday, September 24 to Sunday, October 31 | Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Venture to Winterbrook Farms for pumpkin-picking, hayrides, and apple cannons all season long through Halloween. Their corn maze is worth the price of admission alone, with five miles of trails to explore and get lost in. You'll want to stop by their concessions stand for fresh apple cider donuts and kettle corn! Admission is $10 (Fridays) and $12 (Saturdays and Sundays). Buy tickets here.

Fall Harvest Festival | Steppingstone Farm Museum | Havre de Grace, MD

Saturday, September 25 to Sunday, September 26 | 11 am. to 4 p.m.

This history museum puts on a heck of a harvest party! For $10 you can paint a pumpkin, make a scarecrow, and watch how apple cider is made along with a variety of historical demos. Plus, an artisanal marketplace for your shopping needs. Your attendance benefits the Steppingstone Museum Association, too! All kids under 12 receive FREE admission, so take the whole family with you! For more information, click here.

Towson Fall Festival | Patriot Plaza & Pennsylvania Avenue | Towson, MD

Sunday, October 10 | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FREE event! Venture to beautiful Baltimore County for an all-day autumnal extravaganza. Featuring craft booths, live entertainment, and tasty bites from local food trucks, it's something the whole family can enjoy together. The musical order lineup includes Towson University's Hank Levy Legacy Band, That's What She Said, and Crushing Day. Check out the details here.

Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Fall Fair | Veterans Plaza | Silver Spring, MD

Sunday, October 17 | 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Silver Spring's Arts & Crafts Fair returns once again for the fall season. Veterans Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace of handcrafted wares made by local artisans: jewelry, clothing, baked goods, etc. as well as nonprofits and civic organizations. It's a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping! Admission is FREE and open to the public. Check it out here.

Virginia Fall Festivals

45th Annual Falls Church Festival & Taste of Falls Church | City Hall Campus | Falls Church, VA

Saturday, September 11 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One of our favorite fall traditions! Experience a variety of entertainment for kids and adults, from beer gardens and craft vendors to live music at Falls Church's City Hall Campus. Local restaurants will also be on display as part of the Taste of Falls Church to experience the region's top cuisine. For added convenience, festival-goers can also get their COVID-19 shots at vaccine clinics on site. Find out more here.

Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour | George Washington's Mount Vernon | Mount Vernon, VA

Friday, October 8 to Sunday, October 10 | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Besides being known as George Washington's estate, Mount Vernon also makes fine wines. Lounge in luxury with unlimited samples of their wine on the property's East Lawn, with a special appearance by George Washington. Feel free to bring a blanket–you can stay extra cozy while enjoying stunning views of the Potomac River! Admission rates vary for museum members and the general public. Reserve your spot here.

City of Fairfax Fall Festival | Old Town Fairfax | Fairfax, VA

Saturday, October 9 | 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Concert 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Join Fairfax this October for a citywide fall celebration. Food, arts and crafts, and live entertainment will be covered across three stages and over 400 vendor booths to see. There'll also be kids' activities and all-ages thrill rides at the SunTrust Bank Parking Lot. Stick around afterward for a special concert at Old Town Square. Check it out here.

Capital Art and Craft Festival | Dulles Expo Center | Chantilly, VA

Friday, October 15 to Sunday, October 17 | Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fall is the season of handicrafts and what better way to celebrate than the annual Capital Art and Craft Festival? Over 100 painters, potterers, printmakers, woodworkers, and every artist you can think of will be selling their wares at NoVa's premier convention center. Just in time for holiday shopping, show support to the creatives in your community! Admission is $12 per person. Find out more here.

Fall Harvest Festival | George Washington's Mount Vernon | Mount Vernon, VA

Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 24 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travel back in time to Colonial America with a historical harvest event at Mount Vernon. Witness cooking demonstrations and learn about trades like textiles and fisheries prevalent in George Washington's time. The General will also be making the rounds at the event, so give him a shout-out while you're there! The festival is included with museum admission. Plan your visit here.

**Photos courtesy of Montpelier Farms' Facebook

Will you be checking out any of these fall festivals? Are there any we missed? Let us know in the comments.