Check out the events happening this weekend in DC, Maryland, and Virginia!

Feeling a touch blue from summer ending? We've got just the thing to cheer you up: our weekend roundup! Head out to the DMV for a variety of entertainment including county fairs, live music, and comedy festivals that can be enjoyed by all ages. Without further ado, here's your weekend roundup for Friday, September 17, to Sunday, September 19.

Events on Friday, September 17

The Great Frederick Fair | Frederick Fairgrounds | Frederick, MD | Friday-Sunday

Venture to Frederick Fairgrounds for the one and only Great Frederick Fair! This beloved Maryland tradition takes place September 17-25 with amusement park rides, 4-H activities, livestock shows, and musical entertainment from ZZ Top, Marshall Tucker Band, and more. Endlessly entertaining and family-friendly, it's a great way to cap off the summer season! General admission is $5-$10, with kids under 10 free of charge. Plan your visit here.

2021 Washington Ukrainian Festival | St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral | Silver Spring, MD | Friday-Sunday

FREE event! The Washington Ukrainian Festival is returning for its 18th year! Explore the country's unique culture through a variety of activities at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. There'll be authentic cuisine, lively dance performances, an array of artisans, and fun for the kids all weekend long. Adults can cool off with a pint at the Kozak beer garden! Check out the schedule here.

Maryland Restaurant Week | Various restaurants | Various locations across MD | Friday-Sunday

It's time to appreciate Maryland's diverse cuisine with Restaurant Week. Brought to you by Maryland Restaurant Association, delight your tastebuds with specials and discounts from dozens of restaurants around the state starting Friday, September 17. Craving Indian food? Seeking out crab cakes? Wanna try a cannoli from Vaccaro's? You'll have 10 days to do all of that and more! Find participating restaurants here.

Tudor Tots: Celebrating Family | Tudor Place | Washington, DC | Friday

Gather the little ones for Tudor Place's delightful learning program. Starting at 10 a.m., children and their families can participate in wholesome activities centered on the idea of family. The 45-minute session features storytime, sing-a-longs, and a hand-paint family tree project, which will be especially fun for developing creative skills! This program is meant for kids ages 18 months to 4 years old, and admission is $20 per table. Reserve your spot here.

2021 National Book Festival (Virtual) | Washington, DC | Friday-Sunday

This year's National Book Festival is going digital, and to make up for it they're extending the programming to cover 10 days! Starting September 17, book-lovers can tune in to special panels with writers of all genres, from fiction to politics, as well as engage with the festival on social media. Festival highlights include actor Michael J. Fox and an in-person event with the legendary poet Nikki Giovanni. Feel free to order some books from Politics and Prose, the festival's official book supplier. For more information, click here.

Events on Saturday, September 18

Basset Rescue of Old Dominion (BROOD) 2021 Ramble | Frying Pan Park | Herndon, VA | Saturday

Calling all dog-lovers–help basset hounds with BROOD's annual fundraiser! "Ramble" over to Frying Pan Park for doggie-themed fun and games, including raffles, costume contests, races, and more between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Your attendance will support BROOD's mission in rescuing basset hounds in need of homes, a cause they've worked on for over 20 years. This event is open to the public, both human and hound. Get the details here.

Mount Vernon Colonial Market & Fair | George Washington's Mount Vernon | Mount Vernon, VA | Saturday-Sunday

Explore the traditions and treasures of Colonial America this weekend at Mount Vernon. Browse 30+ artisans selling ceramics, textiles, metalworks, leather goods, and other 18th-century mediums while enjoying entertainment on the front lawn. Watch a Punch and Judy show, listen to live music, and catch George Washington at the General's Tent. It's an event we look forward to every year! Free with museum admission. Check out the itinerary here.

37th Annual Maryland Wine Festival | Carroll County Farm Museum | Westminster, MD | Saturday-Sunday

The Annual Maryland Wine Festival is a treat for wine lovers of all kinds! From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you'll sample from dozens of regional wineries while exploring interactive activities and local cuisine for your tasting pleasure. Guests can visit the museum grounds and the Maryland Wine Shop for a bottle to take home! Sampler Passes are $35 and come with a commemorative glass. Buy here.

Events on Sunday, September 19

District Improv Festival | Kennedy Center | Washington, DC | Sunday

One day only! The funniest improv groups are bringing the laughs as part of the District Improv Festival. Separated into three blocks, comedy fans will experience hilarious sets by the nation's top troupes: Wicked City, Beautiful Dreamers, and the much-anticipated headliner ASIAN AF. It's the only improv event of its kind in D.C., so don't miss it! Tickets are $20 per block. Buy them here.

Music in the Gardens With Virginia Chamber Orchestra | Meadowlark Botanical Gardens | Vienna, VA | Sunday

Join Meadowlark Botanical Gardens for their weekly concert series this Sunday! Musicians from the Virginia Chamber Orchestra will perform woodwind compositions at the stunning Korean Bell Pavilion with pieces by Mozart, Ibert, and Rebecca Clarke. Guests are welcome to bring a blanket or chair for peak relaxation! Adult admission is $6 and children under 6 are free. Find out more here.

Are you doing anything fun this weekend? Any events we missed on our list? Share your plans with us in the comments.