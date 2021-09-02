Celebrate the best of farm country living at The Great Frederick Fair.

4H competitions, midway rides, and fair food are the perfect way to say goodbye to summer. This year's headliner concerts include legends like the Marshall Tucker Band and ZZ Top! Take a look at the entertainment schedule, get out your stretchy pants, and buy your tickets today.



Courtesy of The Great Frederick Fair (Facebook)

Event Details

WHEN: September 17–25, hours vary by day

September 17–25, hours vary by day WHERE: The Frederick Fairgrounds | 797 Patrick Street | Frederick, MD

The Frederick Fairgrounds | 797 Patrick Street | Frederick, MD WEBSITE: The Great Frederick Fair

The Great Frederick Fair TICKETS: $5-$10 at the gate, FREE for children 10 and under | Purchase concert and special event tickets online here.

$5-$10 at the gate, FREE for children 10 and under | Purchase concert and special event tickets online here. PARKING: $10 per vehicle

If a good demolition derby is on your to-do list, then you'll want to visit on September 21 or 22. Prefer a tractor pull? Go on September 20. Purchasing tickets for shows and special entertainment will get you through the gate at a reduced rate. Score!

Get in out of the sun and see the traditional county fair competitions. Livestock, produce, and handcrafted products will all be on display for judging. This is truly a slice of Americana at its best.

Everyone's favorite midway rides will be there, just waiting to test your nerve. You can buy a wristband for $30 to go on unlimited rides, or buy tickets as you go for $1.50 each. If this all seems a bit steep, go during discount sessions. Seniors over 65 get in for free before 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Military service members with a valid ID will pay no admission on Wednesday as well. Early birds arriving between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday get in for free, so save up your pocket money for lunch at the fair!

For more information about the fair, including pricing for the various events, visit the official website.

Are you heading to The Great Frederick Fair this year? What are some of your favorite foods, activities, or rides? Let us know what shouldn't be missed in the comments!