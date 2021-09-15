Screams and scares are back at Busch Gardens Williamsburg!

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is bringing Howl-O-Scream back in full frightening force for 2021. It’s even starting earlier than ever before, open from September 10 to October 31.

Thrills can be found around every corner with seven roller coasters (nighttime rides are a whole other experience), three new haunted houses (five total), two new terror-tories/scare zones (four total), two new shows (four total), and two party zones.

Howl-O-Scream Haunted Mazes 2021

Witch of the Woods (NEW) – There’s a legend of an old Witch of the Woods who wreaked havoc upon an ancient village. Nobody still alive has ever seen her. Are you brave enough to traverse the nighttime woods where you just might hear her chants and cries?

– There’s a legend of an old Witch of the Woods who wreaked havoc upon an ancient village. Nobody still alive has ever seen her. Are you brave enough to traverse the nighttime woods where you just might hear her chants and cries? KILLarney Diner (NEW) – Something has landed in the forest right behind the local sock hop. Can you make it through your meal before being devoured by what lurks in the woods?

– Something has landed in the forest right behind the local sock hop. Can you make it through your meal before being devoured by what lurks in the woods? Nevermore (NEW) – Inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe, you’re welcomed into the gothic nightmare of Prospero, the last heir to the House of Usher. There’s an unearthly plague upon the land. No matter how loudly you cry for help, nobody comes. You might perish in the streets and be reborn.

– Inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe, you’re welcomed into the gothic nightmare of Prospero, the last heir to the House of Usher. There’s an unearthly plague upon the land. No matter how loudly you cry for help, nobody comes. You might perish in the streets and be reborn. Circo Sinistro (returning favorite) – As the circus tent rises, you’re drawn to find out the horror inside. You’re advised to beware, as what you see, you soon will be! Circo Sinistro is located in Festa Italia.

– As the circus tent rises, you’re drawn to find out the horror inside. You’re advised to beware, as what you see, you soon will be! Circo Sinistro is located in Festa Italia. Dystopia (returning favorite) – Travel through the wastelands in search of a new utopia. Your last hope is with a new society of scavengers who have gathered the last remnants of technology and power. Not all will make it, but all who find shall join … or perish in the process. Dystopia is located in the Italy Village.

Howl-O-Scream Terror-Tories (Scare Zones) 2021

Hexed Hollow (NEW) – Located in Rhinefeld Village, this village curses all who travel through it with ancient magic. Dark magic fills the Hollow and permeates everything around it.

– Located in Rhinefeld Village, this village curses all who travel through it with ancient magic. Dark magic fills the Hollow and permeates everything around it. Meat Market (NEW) – Located in New France Village, the devious dwellers have opened their own sordid delicatessen and are on the hunt for human hors d’oeuvres.



Courtesy of Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Ripper Row (returning favorite) – Be careful wandering the quaint streets of Whitechapel after dark. The England Village’s favorite ripper is back with more murder, mayhem, and mistaken identity than ever before.

– Be careful wandering the quaint streets of Whitechapel after dark. The England Village’s favorite ripper is back with more murder, mayhem, and mistaken identity than ever before. Garden of Souls (returning favorite) – A ghastly transformation has overtaken the beautiful Italy Gardens as the graves of the deceased hold a dark secret. Watch out for the grieving spirits as they wander freely about the gardens of the dark.

Howl-O-Scream Shows 2021

Skeletones (NEW) – Lively musicians and singers put on a spooky ensemble with fun tunes in on the Il Teatro di San Marco stage in Italy.

Phantom of the Festhaus (NEW) – This singing contest isn’t your typical song and dance number. Your favorite ghouls take their spin on spooky hits. The competition is amplified by the spirit of the audience.

Jack is Back (returning favorite) – The Ireland Village brings back the popular disco dance celebration with pumpkins, scarecrows, and everybody’s favorite leading character, Jack!

Monster Stomp on Ripper Row (returning favorite) – Modern rock and rhythm bring the beat to the Globe Theatre with this spectacular performance featuring Jack the Ripper. With pulse-pounding percussion, dynamic dancing, and sensational singing, you don’t want to miss this revue. This show opens on October 1.

Howl-O-Scream Party Zones 2021

France – Even in death, a queen’s duty is never done. You’ll party with the bourgeoisie like it’s 1793!

– Even in death, a queen’s duty is never done. You’ll party with the bourgeoisie like it’s 1793! Festa Italia – With the circus in town, you’ll have a front-row seat for the Ringmaster’s macabre melodies. The clowns are ready to party till the moon goes down!

Other Howl-O-Scream Experiences 2021

BOOze Bars – Several themed BOOze bars are located around the park for those needing a bit of liquid encouragement to conquer their fears. Some feature Interactive Control Bars where guests can initiate scares in different villages and houses around the park. Just push a button and watch what happens.

– Several themed BOOze bars are located around the park for those needing a bit of liquid encouragement to conquer their fears. Some feature Interactive Control Bars where guests can initiate scares in different villages and houses around the park. Just push a button and watch what happens. Roaming Hack Pack – Hordes of roaming monsters are out to remind unsuspecting guests of who’s in charge of Howl-O-Scream. There’s nowhere to hide as you hear the roar of chainsaws … if you’re lucky …

– Hordes of roaming monsters are out to remind unsuspecting guests of who’s in charge of Howl-O-Scream. There’s nowhere to hide as you hear the roar of chainsaws … if you’re lucky … Roller Coasters at Night – Loops, drops, twists, and turns take on all-new thrills amid the darkness. Imagine that 205-foot drop on Griffon. Intimidating enough in daylight. Now imagine it in total darkness.

PLEASE NOTE: Parental discretion is advised after 6 p.m. (which is when the scary stuff starts happening). Prior to this time, the park is the perfect place for families and kids of all ages. Amplified scares, dark walkways, and spooky atmosphere are not recommended for children.

For daytime fun, check out The Count’s Spooktacular, which offers trick-or-treating locations and lots of Halloween and fall-themed fun for the little ones. This Spooktacular event takes place on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from September 25 to October 31.

Howl-O-Scream just came in within the top three for Best Theme Park Halloween Event as voted on in the USA Today Reader's Choice Awards.

Keep up with all the fun and thrills - and unlimited visits to Howl-O-Scream 2021 - with a special 2022 Fun Card offer. For a limited time, you can purchase a 2022 Fun Card and get Howl-O-Scream for free. This card allows unlimited visits from January 8 through September 5, 2022. Please note: it does NOT include Christmas Town.

Visit Howloscream.com/va for more information, ticket purchasing, and park operating hours.

Have you been to Howl-O-Scream yet this season? What's your favorite haunted house? Let us know in the comments.