Succulent and savory–tacos always deserve to be the star of the show!

A fiesta of flavor is coming your way with the Baltimore Taco Festival! Head out to "Power Plant Live!" for two days of tacos galore, as well as margaritas, tequila, and authentic Mexican fare. With four years on the books, come see what makes this the city's ultimate taco destination!

When: October 16–17 | VIP 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | VIP & General Admission 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Power Plant Live! | 34 Market Pl | Baltimore, MD

Tickets: Early Bird GA $9.99 | Presale VIP $49.99 | Kids under 10 FREE | Buy HERE

When it comes to trying some of the best taquerias in town, this festival is a bargain. Tacos are priced at $3 each and with over 30 vendors to try, you definitely won't go hungry. Restaurants will also be serving churros, tamales, nachos, and other Mexican bites. No taco fest would be complete without booze, and this event has you covered with multiple margarita and tequila stations. Not a meat-eater? No worries–there'll be plenty of vegan and vegetarian options available, so foodies of all palates can participate!

Courtesy of Baltimore Taco Festival (Facebook)

But taco sampling is just the tip of the iceberg. Event organizers have beefed up their entertainment options giving all ages something fun to do. Mariachi bands, Lucha Libre wrestling, and DJ sets join activities like ax-throwing and mechanical bull rides. For the kids, there'll be a fun zone featuring face-painting, bouncy houses, and piñata smashing. Wanna heat things up? You can put your tastebuds to the test with a hot chili pepper eating contest. Just don't say we didn't warn you!

General admission is currently $9.99 and comes with a complimentary beverage in addition to the festivities. VIP tickets feature an array of perks including early access, direct entry, exclusive seating, five taco vouchers, and an open bar. Ticket prices will increase as it gets closer to the event, so keep that in mind if you plan on attending. It's common for these festivals to sell out quickly!

For more information, check out the Baltimore Taco Festival's website or Facebook page in case of any updates. This food festival is one you won't want to miss!

Are you ready to gorge on tacos in a few weeks? What tasty bites are you excited to try? Leave a comment!