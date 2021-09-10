Are you team Mezcal?

The OCN Drinks crew makes a very sexy office cocktail. Brett, aka IT guy and resident mixologist, takes some liberty while mixing this delicious cocktail by giving it a little heat with some smoky Mezcal. Here's to responsible day drinking! Let's Drink!

Prickly Pear Margarita With a Smoky Twist: A Recipe

Ingredients:

Kosher salt and/or Tajin (or Brett's impromptu concoction) to rim glasses

1 ½ ounces tequila

1-ounce triple sec or Cointreau

1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

½ ounce prickly pear syrup (find at Whole Foods and grocery stores if not at liquor store)

1 lime slice or wedge for garnish

top off with Mezcal

Instructions:

Wet the rim of a margarita glass or tumbler by rubbing a lime wedge around its circumference or dipping it in lime juice. Rotate the rim of the glass in kosher salt, Tajin, or Brett's concoction spread on a flat plate. Fill the glass about halfway with ice cubes.

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine tequila, triple sec, freshly squeezed lime juice, and prickly pear syrup. Shake vigorously, then strain into the prepared glass. Top off with Mezcal (the more, the smokier). Garnish the rim with a lime slice or wedge. Serve immediately and drink copiously!

Are you team Mezcal or not? Share your preference in the comments.