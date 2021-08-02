Please Sir, can I have s'more?

National S'mores Day is August 10! Traditionally, a toasted marshmallow sandwiched between two graham crackers with a piece of chocolate is a well-loved campfire dessert. The exact history of how this day came into being is currently unknown, but s'mores themselves are a dessert with a long history.



Alec Barnum, a Cleveland entrepreneur born Nathaniel Ayers, is thought to be the creator of the s'more. However, the recipe first appeared in writing in 1927 in a Girl Scouts publication, Tramping and Trailing With the Girl Scouts. They described them even earlier in their reports in 1925. The name is a contraction of the words "some more," but it's not clear when "s'more" became the going term. Many variations on the recipe exist now, incorporating peanut butter cups, bananas, and more.

Luckily, the Shared Appetite has a ton of yummy and creative s'mores recipes that you can create in honor of the national day! We've listed one of our favorites below, but you can find the full list of recipes here.

Oreo Cookie S'Mores Recipe:

Basically, the idea is the exact same; toasted marshmallows and chocolate! But, the only difference is you replace the graham crackers with an Oreo. The recipe recommends breaking opening one Oreo cookie and using the halves as your graham cracker substitutes, but you do you. (You can always use two cookies if that's your jam.)

Also, if you're in the mood for some coffee, you can always recreate the Starbucks S'Mores Frappuccino with this copycat recipe—you know, 'cause it's not a thing this summer (*cries*).

How will you celebrate National S'mores Day? What fun s'mores recipes do you know of? Let us know in the comments below.