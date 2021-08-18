Two days of beer sampling and live entertainment awaits!

The Maryland Zoo just shared some wild news. OktoBEARfest, their annual fall celebration, is returning for 2021 following a pandemic-related cancelation. Unlike events past, this year will host not one but TWO days of beer sampling, live music, and visiting the animals for all who attend on October 23–24. We can bear-ly wait to see the fun that's on tap!

When: Saturday, October 23, to Sunday, October 24 | 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Maryland Zoo | One Safari Place | Baltimore, MD | View map HERE

Tickets: $30–$75 | Buy HERE (includes zoo admission)

Taking place at Waterfowl Plaza, party animals can sip over 50 seasonal beers from local and national breweries. The tap list includes pours from Dogfish Head, Flying Dog, Angry Orchard, Sam Adams, among others, with German-inspired fare to snack on while you sample. Each day will feature a special lineup of groove-worthy artists: Nelly's Echo and Tickle Me Elmo on Saturday; Reverend Smackmaster & the Congregation of Funk and Klimaine Saints on Sunday.

ON SALE NOW! Our fall #beer festival, OktoBEARfest, is back Oct 23 & 24 and unlimited sampling tickets are just $45 this week only. Buy early and save: https://t.co/NGW1GWs83t 🍺 pic.twitter.com/OZhAgnpajg — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) August 16, 2021

Tickets went on sale Monday, but you'll want to jump on them as soon as possible–they sell out unbelievably fast. As part of their Early Bird Special, standard Sampling Tickets are currently $45; you'll have until August 23 at noon to receive the discount before it steadily increases to $65 by the day of the event. Super Sipper VIP tickets are $75, and Non-Sampling Tickets are $30.

All tickets come with access to food and beer samples, live entertainment, and a commemorative drinking glass to use during the event. VIP ticket-holders will receive extra perks, including early entry and a larger sampling cup (unsurprisingly, these sell out fast!).

Are you a Zoo Member? If you are, receive $5 off your ticket purchase.

Regardless of your ticket, your attendance will help the Maryland Zoo's efforts in species conservation and wildlife protection. Which is the most important thing, really! You can check out the Maryland Zoo's website for more information.

Is OktoBEARfest on your fall to-do list this year? Have you attended before? Let us know in the comments.