This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.

National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." It's time to set aside differences, cross the political aisle, and engage in loving people. It's that simple. Or is it simple?

"The word 'unconditional' on its own is quite profound. Look at its synonyms: wholehearted, unqualified, unreserved, unlimited, unrestricted, unmitigated, unquestioning, complete, total, entire, full, absolute, unequivocal. Those words are dedicated, solid, and unwavering from their commitment to something. There are no boundaries or limitations with the word 'unconditional.'"

The purpose of National Love People Day is to show love to everyone—no exceptions. What would it look like to offer kindness and care to the people in your family, your neighborhood, and your community? It might be paying it forward, thanking first responders, volunteering in your community, visiting seniors, or tangibly loving your family. The point is to love everyone—not just those who are easy to love.

Whether you choose to keep it simple or make it grand, get creative, and love people today! Here are some ideas to get you started:

Bake cookies for your neighbors

Walk downtown and give out bottled water

Complete a chore for a family member

Smile (Seriously, it's that easy!)

Chat with someone sitting alone at a restaurant

Gather friends to help someone with a home improvement project

Visit someone who lives alone

National Love People Day was started in Cicero, Illinois, by Lifeline Church to change the world by being living demonstrations of the truth they teach starting with Chicago’s metropolitan and suburban areas. Lifeline has loved people well with its random act of kindness projects: Single Mom Car Giveaway and Lifeline Makeover Edition, where a single mother of two children received a home makeover.

What's the most meaningful way to love someone? Tell us more of your experience in the comments below?