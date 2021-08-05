Leitersburg Ruritan Club's peachy event features food, games, and a 5K run for charity!

Life's just peachy when the Annual Peach Festival comes to town, and this year's event is as ripe as ever. Located at the Leitersburg Ruritan Park in Hagerstown, the public is invited to enjoy the spoils of peach season as well as live entertainment and games free of charge.

When: Saturday, August 14 to Sunday, August 15 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Leitersburg Ruritan Park | 21427 Leiter St | Hagerstown, MD

Admission: FREE

The festival is held the second week of August by the Leitersburg Ruritan Club. Labeled a "family-friendly" event by the community organization, they host it each year to raise funds for the club and communitywide amenities. Playgrounds, pavilions, street lights, and basketball courts are some of the areas that benefit, but it doesn't hurt that you get to enjoy delicious fruit in the process!

The weekend will be coming up peaches, whether it's hand-picked fruits or baked goods. Peach pies, peach cobbler, and canned preserves will be on the menu among the 130+ vendors setting up shop on the pavilion. There'll also be loads of entertainment too, and for all ages like live music, climbing walls, art demos, and more. Kids will adore the petting zoo and pony rides!

Part of the event's purpose is giving back to the community, and they're doing that with a 5K run. Participants can walk or run a designated route through the park for the Jack Roberts Memorial Scholarship and Ruritan Scholarship, complete with snacks and drinks at the halfway point. It starts bright and early before the festivities begin!

A few quick reminders before you go:

Sore feet, be gone! Free shuttle rides will be provided at all the parking lots, so you'll have a way of getting back to your car when your dogs are barking.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced for all visitors, including social distancing and face coverings for the pavilion and vendor areas.

Comfort is key. Wear appropriate footwear and bring sunblock and sunglasses to protect yourself from harmful rays. It wouldn't hurt to bring a reusable bag if you plan on buying some goodies, too.

Pets are not allowed.

The 5K run is on Sunday, August 15 at 8 a.m. and tickets cost $25 per person. Buy them here through August 13.

Peach season ends in September, so why not celebrate it in all its glory before it's too late? While you're at it, you can try some of our favorite peach recipes to put your bounty to good use.

**All photos courtesy of Leitersburg Ruritan Club's Facebook page

Are you venturing to Hagerstown for the 42nd Annual Peach Festival? Have a favorite tradition you're looking forward to? Let's hear them in the comments.