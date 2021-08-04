The Kennedy Center is hosting a free 3-day festival in celebration of Indian music, arts, and dance.

Have you always dreamed of learning how to dance like a Bollywood starlet? Does a morning of meditation sound like bliss to you? "Raga on the REACH" combines all of this and more in one unique event.

This 3-day extravaganza, organized by District of Raga, will be a colorful riot of the sights and sounds of India. Visitors can enjoy entertainment on the main stage or browse the arts and crafts market in the plaza. Early morning yoga, anyone?

Event Details

Health and safety guidelines will be enforced throughout the event. Unvaccinated visitors must wear face coverings and vaccinated people are encouraged to wear them as well when social distancing isn't possible. The REACH is a combined indoor/outdoor annex of the Kennedy Center's performance space, separate from the central building.

Know Before You Go

Seating and overhead shade will be limited. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or portable seating (no larger than 36 inches high).

Rideshare is one of the best ways to get directly to the Kennedy Center. The closest Metro stop is Foggy Bottom.

Admission is free, but organizers will be watching the crowds for capacity. Register online to receive updates about the programming for the date you want to attend.

If you plan on joining the yoga, dance, or meditation sessions, dress for comfort and bring your yoga mat.

Will you be attending Raga at the REACH? What are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments.