This October, get in the Halloween spirit with costume contests, candy, and so much more!

Goblins and ghouls, witches and warlocks—lend us your ears! The 38th annual ZooBOOO! is back again at the Maryland Zoo. Last year's celebration was pared down to just trick-or-treating to curb the spread of COVID-19, but this time all the spooky traditions of events past are making a comeback. It's time for costume contests, carnival games, and candy galore—and we're so here for it!

Guests can partake in frightful fun between Friday, October 29, and Sunday, October 31. All weekend long there'll be hay mazes, live entertainment, and candy chutes located throughout the park for little ones to go trick-or-treating. Costume contests will be held each day and prizes will be awarded in categories like "Most Scariest" and "Best Character." All ages are invited to participate, so feel free to dress up as wild, creepy, or downright crazy as possible. We could all use some Halloween fun after the last year and a half, don't you think?

Admission tickets are now available for all three days of ZooBOOO! presented by Chase. These popular event days sell out, so make your #Halloween weekend reservations now: https://t.co/mNrnM8zDxR 🎃 pic.twitter.com/x4lIHvgQfI — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) October 3, 2021

The zoo is requiring all guests to follow their COVID-19 guidelines:

face masks must be worn indoors by visitors over 2 years old

social distancing while on the premises

sanitize often

Timed tickets went on sale on Friday, October 1, for reservations between the zoo's standard hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. These sold out quickly last year, so don't wait! For more event information, you can take a look at the Maryland Zoo's website.

Not sure how to dress up? Check out these vintage Halloween costumes we rounded up for some inspiration; they're still giving us the heebie-jeebies years later!

Are you excited about the return of ZooBOOO! once again? What tradition are you looking forward to the most? Tell us in the comments.