America's got a new ass as Falcon suits up for "Captain America 4."

Although Captain America 4 doesn't have an official name yet, it has found its star. Anthony Mackie is picking up the shield and zipping up the suit as he takes on the role of Captain America in the upcoming fourth film.

Falcon no longer stands "on the left" of Captain America as reports revealed Mackie, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star closed a deal with Marvel Studios to appear in the fourth Captain America movie. With Steve Rogers passing the shield to his friend and fellow Avenger, Falcon struggled to find his calling in the Disney+ series. However, by the end of the series, he realized the importance of wielding the shield and how much he can do for the nation. Now, fans will be able to see Falcon as he officially takes on the mantle.

Revealed earlier this year, Captain America 4 will be Falcon's first appearance as Captain America on the big screen. Although a director has not yet been selected for the film, it will be written by the creator and head writer of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman. The film does not have a release date, but based on Marvel Studio's hectic filming schedule, Captain America 4 will likely not debut until 2023 or later. It is also unclear at this time if Mackie will be joined by his fellow co-star, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes.

Since the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have been extremely excited about Falcon wielding the title of Captain America. However, Mackie has said that his four kids couldn't care less. "They're pretty much really not into me as an actor at all," the Falcon actor said. "It's shockingly funny how much they couldn't care less about me being in movies."

Well, that just means the rest of us have to make up for his kids' lack of excitement. Let us know in the comments how excited you are to see Falcon take on the role of Captain America on the big screen.