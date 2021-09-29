Not only will you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll sound cool doing it!
I'm not sure about you, but I feel like a complete dumbass when ordering drinks at the bar. It's why I stick to the basics: I only ever order a rum and coke (like seriously, how on earth could I mess that order up?). But having the same drink every time is starting to get old very quickly, and I find myself wanting to try something new, or at least sounding like I know what I'm talking about. This is why I've done some digging and put together this list of bartender lingo and terms that'll not only help me next time I have an evening out, but you too.
Bartending Lingo and Terms:
#-deep
2-deep, 3-deep, etc. is in reference to the number of people are waiting in line to get drinks at the bar
Back
A milder drink taken after a shot or neat glass of liquor (i.e., a shot of whiskey with a pickle back is a shot of whiskey followed by a shot of pickle juice)
Bitters
A concentrated herbal alcoholic blend added to cocktails to enhance flavor
Blend
To mix up ingredients and ice in an electric blender; depending on where you live, these could be called frozen drinks or blended drinks
Build
To make a drink, you start with ice and then systematically add the other ingredients to build the cocktail
Burn the ice
When you pour hot water into an ice bin to melt the ice; this typically happens when a glass breaks over the ice bin
Burnt
A burnt martini, which is a small bit of Scotch added
Call drink
A drink ordered with the specific liquor name and the specific mixer name (i.e., Jack and Coke)
Chaser
Anything consumed immediately after a shot or neat drink
Chill
To add ice to a glass or place a glass in a freezer for a brief period of time; this allows for the cocktail to be poured into a cold glass
Cocktail
An alcoholic mixed drink—a mix of spirits or a spirit mixed with other ingredients like water, soda, juice, or flavored syrup
Dash
A few drops of an ingredient
Dirty
The addition of olive juice to a martini
Double
A drink with double the amount of alcohol as the standard recipe calls for
Dry
The reduction of vermouth in a martini
Finger
A unit of measurement, equal to the width of a person's finger
Float
A liquor, mixer, or syrup slowly poured on top of a drink to create a layering effect
Frost
A glass dipped in water, drained, then put in a freezer
Garnish
Added to a drink after it's been made (i.e., orange zest, cherries, etc.)
Highball
Liquor mixed with soda water, served in a tall, slim glass
House pour
Also referred to as "well"; liquor the bar offers, as opposed to top-shelf and premium drinks
Jigger
A small hourglass-shaped measuring device used by bartenders to pour accurately
Layering
A shot or drink with heavier alcohol on the bottom and lighter alcohol floated on top of it
Mixer
A non-alcoholic substance that accompanies alcohol in drinks (i.e., water, soda, juice, energy drinks, etc.)
Mixology
The art of creating and mixing cocktails
Muddle
To mash ingredients with a muddler, a special tool for grinding and crushing ingredients into the bottom and sides of a glass
Neat
A drink straight from the bottle; no ice, etc.
On the rocks
Served with ice
Pony
A 1-ounce shot, as opposed to the standard 1.5-ounce shot
Premium: Premium alcohol or top-shelf liquor (e.g. the well or bar rail gin is Beefeater and the premium is Tanqueray)
Rim a glass
To wet a glass's rim in a rimmer and press the glass into salt, celery salt, or sugar
Rocks glass
Also known as an Old Fashioned glass or lowball
Shake
To shake drink ingredients together in a shaker
Shooter
A small mixed drink taken as a shot, anywhere from 2-3 ounces
Shot
1.5 ounces of straight liquor taken at once
Sour
The sour bar mix (equal parts lemon or lime juice and simple syrup) used to make whiskey sours, vodka sours, margaritas, etc.
Stir
To stir drink ingredients together with a bar spoon
Straight up / Up
A drink shaken or stirred then strained and served in a stemmed glass without ice
Strain
The act of pouring a drink after shaking or stirring
Toddy
A sweet alcoholic drink cut with hot water, typically served with warm spices (i.e., cinnamon, black pepper, and nutmeg)
Top shelf
The highest quality, most expensive bottles of alcohol available
Twist
A piece of citrus zest (a thin, curled slice of a citrus fruit peel) added to a drink for flavor or decoration
Virgin
A drink with no alcohol in it
Well drinks
Usually interchangeable with rail drinks and house pour, it's the lowest-cost liquor the bar has available
Wet
A drink with more of the mixer and less of the alcohol than the standard recipe calls for