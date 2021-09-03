As if pizza needed something more divisive.

Few topics inspire more passion than the age-old argument about pineapple as a pizza topping. Most people have a very strong feeling about it, whichever side they're on, and an end to the debate does not seem like will come any time soon. But, of course, we as a society had to take it a step further and mention an even more inflammatory ingredient: durian.

That's right, durian—the spiny, strange-looking fruit known for its distinctive ... aroma? Sure, let's go with "aroma." Many people swear by it—it's very popular in many Asian cultures and is supposed to be quite good for you. The durian dissenters, however, are quick to remind anyone and everyone that durian is disgusting.

That's it. There is no other counter-point.

At least many people can meet in the middle with pineapple and agree that there is a time and place for it. Durian, on the other hand, has been described in a wide range on the terrible spectrum. Food writer Richard Sterling said that it smells like “turpentine and onions, garnished with a gym sock.” Jamie Fullerton wrote a piece for Vice, describing the taste like that of "gone-off onions, meat, and sweet sweat."

If you're not familiar with this fruit, you may be thinking that these people are overreacting; but durian has a serious reputation. The transit system in Singapore has banned the fruit from being on board, even if it's unsliced, still in its husk!

Of course, there's the other side proclaiming the durian a rich delicacy. Again, the fruit is very popular in many Asian cultures. So much so, that back in 2016, Pizza Hut in China introduced a Durian Pizza that was a huge success. Pizza Hut's statement at the time boasted that “the balanced fusion of durian, cheese, and pan dough has turned out to be a delicious, perfect match and combines the unique durian flavor with a much lighter smell.”

But different strokes and all that. Despite the excitement involved in a passionate (all-in-fun) argument, it's important to remember that if everybody liked the same things, life would get pretty boring. Even if that thing you like is a stinky fruit whose husk even seems to say, "stay away from me."

Will you dare to try durian as a topping on your pizza? Love it or hate it? Let us know in the comments!