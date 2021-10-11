Looking for your next great pumpkin project? Here are some unique ways to carve your squash into something simply spectacular.

The best thing about this pumpkin-carving design is that you don't have to do a great job scooping out the interior. 

This design is perfect if you're going for a more zen approach. Bonus: there's very little carving involved!

Kids would love to help with this simple one. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This slice of paradise would definitely get noticed at a pumpkin-carving contest. Up the ante by making more components out of the pumpkin rind; orange seashells or starfish, maybe?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To some, nothing is as scary as seeing this show up on your dashboard. Whoever came up with this one is a genius!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally, when done right, the angler fish is always a creepy sight to behold.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whatever design you choose, be sure to save the seeds for a delicious snack. Happy carving!

Are you going with cute or scary for your jack o'lantern this year? Let us know in the comments!