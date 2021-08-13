" A priest, a rabbi, and Pastor Nirup walk into a bar ..."

Pastor Nirup Alphonse is the Lead Pastor for teaching and vision at LIFEGATE Church in Denver, Colorado. Alphonse graduated from Trinity International University with a degree in accounting and economics and worked in the corporate world before making a transition into full-time ministry. He has been married to Hannah for 14 years and together they are raising three boys: Jai, Eli, and Kai.

Alphonse is a communicator who focuses on presenting the Bible as a philosophical worldview that shapes practical living. He uses humor, social commentary, and historical analysis in his sermons and presentations.



Pastor Nirup Alphonse, Courtesy of OCN

See more from Pastor Nirup in Holy Highball, and connect with him on Facebook and Instagram.

LIFEGATE Church is non-denominational and started as a church plant 6 years ago meeting at Cherry Creek High School. During the pandemic, they purchased a building in Denver where they gather, worship, fellowship, engage and serve their community. Their mission is to see people made alive in Christ.

To see more of Pastor Nirup, watch this episode of Holy Highball.