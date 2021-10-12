Have you been breaking the law and didn't even know it?

From wearing seatbelts, obeying traffic signals, and not texting while driving to murder, theft, and espionage, laws exist to keep us all safe, whether from ourselves or others. Along with all the obvious discretions, we’ve discovered that there are some truly weird laws in Florida. Today, we’re going to take a look at some of those odd, wacky, and downright weird laws that you might not even know existed.

1. Women can be fined if they fall asleep under a hairdryer, along with the salon owner who allowed them to fall asleep.

Take this as a warning, don’t get sleepy at the salon.

2. In Sarasota, an elephant tied to a parking meter requires the same parking fee as a car.



Courtesy of Pexels

As weird as this one sounds, Sarasota is the former winter home of the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus—and the current home of the Ringling Museum—but shouldn’t elephants be able to park for free?

3. Men cannot wear a strapless gown in public.

Bring on the spaghetti straps and one-shouldered looks, gentlemen.

4. It’s illegal to sell your kids.

As it should be, but does there really need to be a law stating it? Apparently, there does.

5. You can be hanged for stealing a horse.



St. Augustine, Courtesy of Sandy Allen

While we agree you shouldn’t steal a horse (or anything else, for that matter), hanging seems a bit harsh.

6. Chickens are considered a protected species.

This is in Key West, of course. But, shouldn’t we protect our chickens everywhere?

7. Public buildings must have doors that open outward.

We kinda get this one. In a state prone to hurricanes, this probably has to do with the possibility of high wind blowing the door open (which can be an extreme safety hazard, especially if it's a glass door).

8. It’s illegal to sing in public while wearing a bathing suit.

There goes that poolside karaoke competition.

9. Pregnant pigs cannot be confined to cages.

This is in the state constitution, so be aware of the condition of your piggies.

10. You cannot sell oranges on the streets of Miami, or you’ll be punished with up to 30 days in jail.

Come on, isn’t this is the orange grove state? That’s like banning peach sales in Georgia.

Check out more of the weird laws in other states, here.

What are some weird laws in your state? Have you broken any of them? Let us know in the comments.