ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now!

Called Voyage, the album is set to release on November 5 and will feature 10 tracks, as announced by ABBA during a globally streamed press conference on Thursday.

Pre-order the Voyage album online. You can also listen to two brand-new songs from the album here!

But the amazing news doesn't stop there! In addition to Voyage, ABBA will be offering a set of virtual concerts in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park beginning in May. The concert will play six nights a week, with the band's members appearing in digital form alongside a live 10-piece band.

"ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time," writes the band's website.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. (U.K. time) on September 7.

💥 @ABBA are back with #ABBAVoyage, a brand-new album and revolutionary concert 💥



For the concert, the band have been digitised using state-of-the-art motion capture technology, designed by @ILMVFX! https://t.co/erjJHNSIqS pic.twitter.com/PRV2Ww1qqC — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) September 2, 2021

ABBA became a worldwide sensation when they performed at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and won with "Waterloo."

