Summer is fading fast, so check out these anthems!

This week we're covering the latest hits from Ed Sheeran, Bastille, Santana, and more!

Released: August 18, 2021

Album: Upcoming album

Highlights:

The addictingly snappy percussion rhythm and upbeat clapping that gives the song the perfect summer feel

Lyrics describing blue skies, driving to Mexico, and traveling that evoke the sense of escape during summertimes

An adrenaline-fueled chorus that will make you want to yell the lyrics as you drive down the road with the windows down

Standout Lyrics: "Drive right off of the world / Leave your job and your gaslight man / Modern life was a big let-down / We’re bored, felt like a brick in the wall"

Released: August 19, 2021

Album: =

Highlights:

The astounding vocal range Sheeran shows off, dipping from incredible, sky-reaching highs to soft lows between chorus and verses

The heaviness of nostalgia that drips in Sheeran's vocals and lyrics

Tender piano notes leading listeners into the simple, strummy acoustic guitar chords

Standout Lyrics: "Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear? / I'd tell you that I'm scared of turning out a failure / You'd say, "Remember that the answer's in the love that we create" / So much has changed since you've been away"

Released: August 18, 2021

Album: Single Collaboration

Highlights:

The bursting energy behind Santana's guitar work takes audiences through the verses

Rob Thomas' delicate weaving between shouts in the chorus and fast-sang pockets of lyrics during the verses

An amazing guitar solo that escalates during the bridge to the final chorus

Standout Lyrics: "Move on, there's no time for hesitation / Move on, all you need is motivation / Every time I turn around / Ignorance one step behind / So come on and try again / You can make it if you try"

Released: August 20, 2021

Album: Single Collaboration

Highlights:

Stellar imagery of night sky and countrysides, evoking summery night feels

Uplifting emotion Bay brings in clear, soaring vocal range

Pleasant, feel-good sense between Bay's upbeat guitar chords to DJ-produced electronic beats

Standout Lyrics: "We were chasing stars / Across the county lines / Two imperfect pieces / With our fingers intertwinеd"

"On My Way" - Natalie Imbruglia

Released: August 19, 2021

Album: Firebird

Highlights:

A sweet sense of nostalgia and love using simple, tender words

The impressive sassiness popping from the vocal jabs, light, and fast guitar chords, and claps

Sense of triumph in a purposeful way Imbruglia imbues the words she sings

Standout Lyrics: "So say it like you mean it / I'm saying we got every chance / Don't break it, you can heal it / Just put your hand in my hand"

Missed our last Top 5 Songs Released? Check it out here.

Let us know who you want to see next week in the comments!