Summer is fading fast, so check out these anthems!
This week we're covering the latest hits from Ed Sheeran, Bastille, Santana, and more!
"Thelma + Louise" - Bastille
Released: August 18, 2021
Album: Upcoming album
Highlights:
- The addictingly snappy percussion rhythm and upbeat clapping that gives the song the perfect summer feel
- Lyrics describing blue skies, driving to Mexico, and traveling that evoke the sense of escape during summertimes
- An adrenaline-fueled chorus that will make you want to yell the lyrics as you drive down the road with the windows down
Standout Lyrics: "Drive right off of the world / Leave your job and your gaslight man / Modern life was a big let-down / We’re bored, felt like a brick in the wall"
"Visiting Hours" - Ed Sheeran
Released: August 19, 2021
Album: =
Highlights:
- The astounding vocal range Sheeran shows off, dipping from incredible, sky-reaching highs to soft lows between chorus and verses
- The heaviness of nostalgia that drips in Sheeran's vocals and lyrics
- Tender piano notes leading listeners into the simple, strummy acoustic guitar chords
Standout Lyrics: "Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear? / I'd tell you that I'm scared of turning out a failure / You'd say, "Remember that the answer's in the love that we create" / So much has changed since you've been away"
"Move" - Santana, Rob Thomas & American Authors
Released: August 18, 2021
Album: Single Collaboration
Highlights:
- The bursting energy behind Santana's guitar work takes audiences through the verses
- Rob Thomas' delicate weaving between shouts in the chorus and fast-sang pockets of lyrics during the verses
- An amazing guitar solo that escalates during the bridge to the final chorus
Standout Lyrics: "Move on, there's no time for hesitation / Move on, all you need is motivation / Every time I turn around / Ignorance one step behind / So come on and try again / You can make it if you try"
"Chasing Stars" - Alesso & Marshmello ft. James Bay
Released: August 20, 2021
Album: Single Collaboration
Highlights:
- Stellar imagery of night sky and countrysides, evoking summery night feels
- Uplifting emotion Bay brings in clear, soaring vocal range
- Pleasant, feel-good sense between Bay's upbeat guitar chords to DJ-produced electronic beats
Standout Lyrics: "We were chasing stars / Across the county lines / Two imperfect pieces / With our fingers intertwinеd"
"On My Way" - Natalie Imbruglia
Released: August 19, 2021
Album: Firebird
Highlights:
- A sweet sense of nostalgia and love using simple, tender words
- The impressive sassiness popping from the vocal jabs, light, and fast guitar chords, and claps
- Sense of triumph in a purposeful way Imbruglia imbues the words she sings
Standout Lyrics: "So say it like you mean it / I'm saying we got every chance / Don't break it, you can heal it / Just put your hand in my hand"
Missed our last Top 5 Songs Released? Check it out here.
Let us know who you want to see next week in the comments!