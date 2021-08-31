Crank the music up! We're covering new releases from Selena Gomez, Sigrid, Kim Petras, and more!

Get ready for some killer beats from the industry's hottest artists! We've compiled our top 5 songs that were released this week, August 22–19, and you've got to add them to your playlist. From Selena Gomez teaming up with Camillo to Alan Walker and more, there's a little bit of something for everyone. Take a look below!

"Don't You Hold Me Down" by Alan Walker ft. Georgia Ku

Released: August 27, 2021

Album: Collaboration

Highlights:

Jilting, edgy DJ-produced beats that are perfect for a club banger

Ku's vocals fading in and out between the jabbing beats, creating this wonderful juxtaposition between soft and hard textures

The aggressive, jarring rhythm with majestically dark undertones

Standout Lyrics: "I've been waitin' for a lifetime / I don't wanna miss a chance, mmm / All my visions go into like / And you know I got bigger plans"

"999" by Selena Gomez and Camilo

Released: August 26, 2021

Album: Collaboration

Highlights:

Playful, bright guitar strings opening the song

Soft, harmonious voice integration that twists and blends into one another between Gomez and Camila

Easy, beachy percussion instruments that will take you right to an island

Standout Lyrics: "No tengo fotos contigo, pero en la pared tengo un espacio / No hemos salido ni un día y ya quiero cеlebrar aniversario / Quiero quе esta noche vengas de visita / De fondo poner tu playlist favorita"

"Future Starts Now" by Kim Petras

Released: August 27, 2021

Album: TBA

Highlights:

Fast-paced rhythm that seems to wheel above listeners

Glossy, triumph-infused synths that give the song an otherwordly glamorous feel

Petras's subdued vocals sound distorted and echoing, creating a sense of breaking along the beats

Standout Lyrics: "Worry 'bout it in the morning / Take it to another level / You're more than just anybody / Don't give up, the future starts now"

"Skinnydipped" by BANKS

Released: August 25, 2021

Album: TBA

Highlights:

Smooth, rolling beats imbued with elements of jazz and R&B

BANKS creeping, glissading vocals underlined by hints of grit and steel

Lyrical content using imagery of the ocean to paint the feeling of regret and sadness

Standout Lyrics: "I could love somebody else / Better if I was lonely / Justified to hold me / Maybe if I was the only / Better if I would've known better"

"Burning Bridges" by Sigrid

Released: August 25, 2021

Album: TBA

Highlights:

Sigrid's atmospheric, almost operatic vocals

The blunt, grating electric guitar chords clashing with Sigrid's breathy, soaring range

The use of orchestral elements accentuating alternative instruments while giving the track a cinematic feel

Standout Lyrics: "You gotta let it go, sometimes you just can't fix it / You love somebody, love somebody / But you gotta let them go / Before you go down with 'em / Can't love somebody who loves burning bridges"

