Crank the music up! We're covering new releases from Selena Gomez, Sigrid, Kim Petras, and more!
Get ready for some killer beats from the industry's hottest artists! We've compiled our top 5 songs that were released this week, August 22–19, and you've got to add them to your playlist. From Selena Gomez teaming up with Camillo to Alan Walker and more, there's a little bit of something for everyone. Take a look below!
"Don't You Hold Me Down" by Alan Walker ft. Georgia Ku
Released: August 27, 2021
Album: Collaboration
Highlights:
- Jilting, edgy DJ-produced beats that are perfect for a club banger
- Ku's vocals fading in and out between the jabbing beats, creating this wonderful juxtaposition between soft and hard textures
- The aggressive, jarring rhythm with majestically dark undertones
Standout Lyrics: "I've been waitin' for a lifetime / I don't wanna miss a chance, mmm / All my visions go into like / And you know I got bigger plans"
"999" by Selena Gomez and Camilo
Released: August 26, 2021
Album: Collaboration
Highlights:
- Playful, bright guitar strings opening the song
- Soft, harmonious voice integration that twists and blends into one another between Gomez and Camila
- Easy, beachy percussion instruments that will take you right to an island
Standout Lyrics: "No tengo fotos contigo, pero en la pared tengo un espacio / No hemos salido ni un día y ya quiero cеlebrar aniversario / Quiero quе esta noche vengas de visita / De fondo poner tu playlist favorita"
"Future Starts Now" by Kim Petras
Released: August 27, 2021
Album: TBA
Highlights:
- Fast-paced rhythm that seems to wheel above listeners
- Glossy, triumph-infused synths that give the song an otherwordly glamorous feel
- Petras's subdued vocals sound distorted and echoing, creating a sense of breaking along the beats
Standout Lyrics: "Worry 'bout it in the morning / Take it to another level / You're more than just anybody / Don't give up, the future starts now"
"Skinnydipped" by BANKS
Released: August 25, 2021
Album: TBA
Highlights:
- Smooth, rolling beats imbued with elements of jazz and R&B
- BANKS creeping, glissading vocals underlined by hints of grit and steel
- Lyrical content using imagery of the ocean to paint the feeling of regret and sadness
Standout Lyrics: "I could love somebody else / Better if I was lonely / Justified to hold me / Maybe if I was the only / Better if I would've known better"
"Burning Bridges" by Sigrid
Released: August 25, 2021
Album: TBA
Highlights:
- Sigrid's atmospheric, almost operatic vocals
- The blunt, grating electric guitar chords clashing with Sigrid's breathy, soaring range
- The use of orchestral elements accentuating alternative instruments while giving the track a cinematic feel
Standout Lyrics: "You gotta let it go, sometimes you just can't fix it / You love somebody, love somebody / But you gotta let them go / Before you go down with 'em / Can't love somebody who loves burning bridges"
