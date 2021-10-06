These new jams will help you get in the right vibes for fall! We're covering new singles from CL, Chelsea Cutler, Ghost, and more!
"Hunter's Moon" - Ghost
Released: September 30, 2021
Album: From Halloween Kills Soundtrack
Highlights:
- Creepy, exciting lyrical content that aligns with the movie's events but also serves as standalone content
- Gritty, strummy guitar playing for the verses with impressive electric thrills bridging to the chorus
- A blend of metal, folk, and gothic elements in a cinematic experience
Standout Lyrics: "Though my memories are faded / They come back to haunt me once again / And though my mind is somewhat jaded / Now it's time for me to strike again / Tonight"
"Crazy Family" - Megan Thee Stallion Maluma, and Rock Mafia
Released: September 27, 2021
Album: From the Addams Family Soundtrack
Highlights:
- Deliciously throbbing beat that never stops throughout the track
- Each singer's different vocal textures and range offer so much power and appeal from verses to chorus
- The sultry, Latin rhythm and wind instruments are towards the song's closure
Standout Lyrics: "We slide, we creep / All down your street / They say we're freaks / I'm saying they're with me / We're so unique / We are black sheep / We're one big crazy family"
"Devil on My Shoulder" - Chelsea Cutler
Released: October 1, 2021
Album: Devil on My Shoulder
Highlights:
- Beautiful nature imagery creates a jarring effect between desolate, internal feelings
- Cutler's soft, breathy vocals trembling over the words with such emotion and vulnerability
- The push and pull of piano notes resounding with each vocal note
Standout Lyrics: "We’ve been here before / Constellations in the carpet / And it’s not even getting dark yet / There’s always thunder in August / Before the storm"
"Lover Like Me" - CL
Released: September 29, 2021
Album: Lover Like Me
Highlights:
- The striking difference between CL's quick-fire, punctuating jabs during the chorus and her more tilting, elongated vocals during the verses
- Jarring piano notes echoing CL's lyrics
- Gloss-like synths that give an ethereal overhead to the song's chorus
Standout Lyrics: "Now you got some time riding solo / Trying to get me back on a low-low / Baby, let me tell you it's a no, no / I think that you should go home"
"Spit of You" - Sam Fender
Released: September 27, 2021
Album: Seventeen Going Under
Highlights:
- Pleasant, campfire song feel with its easy-going electric guitar chords and subdued percussion
- Fender's mellow vocals ooze comfort and sadness
- The sense of nostalgia and sadness bleeds through the musical components and lyrics
Standout Lyrics: "Stomach hurts all the time / Can't shift it / Been like that since eight / Knotted up with the baggage / Neck like a stone / All sounds just like you"
