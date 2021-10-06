These new jams will help you get in the right vibes for fall! We're covering new singles from CL, Chelsea Cutler, Ghost, and more!

"Hunter's Moon" - Ghost

Released: September 30, 2021

Album: From Halloween Kills Soundtrack

Highlights:

Creepy, exciting lyrical content that aligns with the movie's events but also serves as standalone content

Gritty, strummy guitar playing for the verses with impressive electric thrills bridging to the chorus

A blend of metal, folk, and gothic elements in a cinematic experience

Standout Lyrics: "Though my memories are faded / They come back to haunt me once again / And though my mind is somewhat jaded / Now it's time for me to strike again / Tonight"

"Crazy Family" - Megan Thee Stallion Maluma, and Rock Mafia

Released: September 27, 2021

Album: From the Addams Family Soundtrack

Highlights:

Deliciously throbbing beat that never stops throughout the track

Each singer's different vocal textures and range offer so much power and appeal from verses to chorus

The sultry, Latin rhythm and wind instruments are towards the song's closure

Standout Lyrics: "We slide, we creep / All down your street / They say we're freaks / I'm saying they're with me / We're so unique / We are black sheep / We're one big crazy family"

"Devil on My Shoulder" - Chelsea Cutler

Released: October 1, 2021

Album: Devil on My Shoulder

Highlights:

Beautiful nature imagery creates a jarring effect between desolate, internal feelings

Cutler's soft, breathy vocals trembling over the words with such emotion and vulnerability

The push and pull of piano notes resounding with each vocal note

Standout Lyrics: "We’ve been here before / Constellations in the carpet / And it’s not even getting dark yet / There’s always thunder in August / Before the storm"

"Lover Like Me" - CL

Released: September 29, 2021

Album: Lover Like Me

Highlights:

The striking difference between CL's quick-fire, punctuating jabs during the chorus and her more tilting, elongated vocals during the verses

Jarring piano notes echoing CL's lyrics

Gloss-like synths that give an ethereal overhead to the song's chorus

Standout Lyrics: "Now you got some time riding solo / Trying to get me back on a low-low / Baby, let me tell you it's a no, no / I think that you should go home"

"Spit of You" - Sam Fender

Released: September 27, 2021

Album: Seventeen Going Under

Highlights:

Pleasant, campfire song feel with its easy-going electric guitar chords and subdued percussion

Fender's mellow vocals ooze comfort and sadness

The sense of nostalgia and sadness bleeds through the musical components and lyrics

Standout Lyrics: "Stomach hurts all the time / Can't shift it / Been like that since eight / Knotted up with the baggage / Neck like a stone / All sounds just like you"

Did you enjoy this week's music review? Let us know in the comments!