Colorado, You Better Watch Out for These Insects Taking Residence in Your Home This Winter

Here are the bugs to watch out for this season and how to take care of them. (Hint: Don't squash them!)

Everyone wants to bundle up and stay warm inside when the snow starts falling—insects included. If you're a long-time Colorado resident, you already know the pesky brown marmorated stink bugs that cause problems inside and out of the house. But there are more creepy crawlies to be aware of when the temperature drops and they decide to take up residence in your home.

Here are the five invasive insects that might enter your home this winter—and how to take care of them:

Stink Bugs

Stink bugs, mainly brown marmorated stink bugs are an invasive species. They have been wreaking havoc on fruit orchards and agriculture across the country. As the leaves start falling, they make their way inside homes. Fortunately, they're not very noticeable—until you step on one. Let's say there's a reason they're called stink bugs!

To take care of these invasive, stinky insects, sweep them up into a bucket and fill it with soap and water. Take them far from the house to dump the bucket. Please don't use your household vacuum, as the action could make them emit their odors and stink up your vacuum. You can invest in a vacuum created especially for stink bugs, too.

If you don't want to deal with evicting the stink bugs, you can let them be. They don't bite, lay eggs, or feed on anything inside but simply stay warm until it's safe to go outside again. They're not a problem until you step on them!

Western Conifer Seed Bugs

Western conifer seed bugs look very similar to stink bugs but have wider back legs. They are primarily found in areas with many old evergreen trees, where they can eat the insides of the conifer seeds. While they don't stink, they can bite. Even though infections from their bites are rare and dissipate quickly, would you want to be bitten by a stink bug-looking insect?

You can protect your home against western conifer seed bugs the same way you protect against Asian lady beetles. Caulk every potential opening. If they do come inside, you can either invest in an indoor-approved insecticide or use a vacuum.

Asian Lady Beetles

While Asian lady beetles aren't named stink bugs, they give off a putrid smell, too. These colorful black-and-white-headed insects ooze orange liquid from their legs which smells terrible. Asian lady beetles are great outside, where they feed on plant-killing aphids, but the real trouble starts when they invade structures. When they die, they give off a putrid odor and orange fluid that can stain various surfaces.

You want to stop these beetles from getting into your house before they become a problem. As fall arrives, Asian lady beetles will gather on the sunny side of buildings before moving inside. Use an outdoor-approved insecticide on those building sides and caulk cracks and small places where they could find a way inside. This includes where pipes and wires go through into buildings.

If you find Asian lady beetles inside, don't use an insecticide—they'll die and emit that nauseating odor. Use a vacuum that you can empty to suck them up.

Cluster Flies

Cluster flies look like a housefly but with yellow hair beneath their wings. They can also get into your home through various cracks and crevices. Once inside, they gather in clusters and will buzz around all winter. They don't bite or lay eggs, but their constant buzzing can give anyone a headache.

When it comes to flies, your best defense is a fly swatter. Cluster flies are also a lot slower than houseflies, so you might even be able to catch them with a vacuum. If all else fails, you can invest in an indoor-approved insecticide.

Boxelder Bugs

These dark gray and black bugs have red-tipped wings and are found near boxelder trees, a maple tree species. When they look for warmer living spaces in the winter, they like to take up residence in walls and attics. Fortunately, boxelder bugs are pretty harmless. They won't bite you, they won't eat your food or furniture, and they don't even lay eggs. They simply use your home as a warm space until they can go outside again.

If you want to protect against them, though, the best way is to caulk your house's crevices. Seal any cracks around outlets, switches, and lights to keep them trapped inside the walls. If you find any outside the walls, a vacuum works just as well.

What are your best ways of taking care of insects inside your home during the winter? Let us know in the comments. Want some more tips on bug-proofing your home this winter? Check out this article from last year.