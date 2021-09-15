The investigation on the death of a 6-year-old girl sheds some light on past incidents at the park.

According to state documents, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has a storied history of ejections and injuries. While state officials continue to investigate the death of 6-year-old Colorado Springs resident Wongel Estifanos, past incidents at the park are coming to light.

State records indicate that a parent and child were thrown from the Alpine Coaster car in 2007. After colliding with some fencing, the two got back into the car and continued the ride. They were later hospitalized. And this wasn't the first Alpine Coaster incident.

In 2010, Glenwood Caverns' Alpine Coaster was shut down when a 10-year-old boy was ejected from the coaster car and failed a speed test. The park told park officials the speed test was false because of incorrect track measurements, so the ride reopened. The boy was ejected into a pile of rocks and walked back up the mountain to find help, says the accident report. Park staff told the boy he was okay, despite admitting they were not qualified to administer emergency medical services.

After the 2010 incident, state officials decided there were proper restraints, and there was no further action needed by the park. However, injuries still occurred on the Alpine Coaster, including several collisions.

That same year, Glenwood Caverns installed its Frog Hopper ride before acquiring a permit. State officials cited them with a $30,500 fine.

Despite a few incidents, records indicate that the park consistently passes annual inspections. The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened in 2017 and drops 110 feet in 2.5 seconds, has passed all inspections, and the investigation into the young girl's death is ongoing.

