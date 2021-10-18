They're the first of the species to be born at the zoo in 16 years.

A pair of Golden-headed lion tamarins were born at the National Zoo this month. On Monday, the zoo announced 4-year-old Lola gave birth to a set of twins overnight on October 7, making them the first to be born at the zoo in 16 years. They're also a first for the new parents, Lola and 7-year-old Coco, who were paired together per the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan (SSP).

There have been 26 Golden-headed lion tamarins born at the zoo in the past, a press release said.

According to the zoo, keepers are observing the mother and offspring virtually to not disturb the bonding period. While their sex has yet to be determined, the babies are described as "healthy and strong" as they explore the habitat with their "outgoing" and "curious" mother.

We're celebrating the birth of golden-headed lion tamarin twins to 4-year-old mother Lola + 7-year-old father, Coco! Keepers have observed Lola carrying + nursing the babies, which appear to be healthy + strong. Visit the twins at the Small Mammal House. https://t.co/JLXkWbK2In — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) October 18, 2021

Golden-headed lion tamarins are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Native to Brazil, they reside in densely forested habitats that are threatened by deforestation as a result of agricultural industries. Experts say around 6,000 are believed to exist in the wild due to the threats facing their species.

The whole family can be found at the Small Mammal House. If you'd like to see them for yourself, you can reserve your zoo passes here.

