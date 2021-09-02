The airport is expecting more than one million passengers over the holiday weekend.

Labor Day Weekend is this weekend, and Denver International Airport (DIA) is preparing for a busy couple of days as passengers travel for the long holiday. Between September 2–7, DIA says it's expecting about one million passengers—more than double the numbers in 2020.

If you're one of those expected passengers, then here are some things you should know before you go:

The federal mask mandate is still in effect

Fewer TSA lanes will be available

Ongoing work for the Great Hall Project is taking place

Passengers are encouraged to use the A-bridge security at DIA this weekend and utilize the bag drop-off services at the transit center.

