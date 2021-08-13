The vaccination clinics are being held in cooperation with the Baltimore City Health Department.

A popular Baltimore institution is doing its part to help get people vaccinated. The National Aquarium at the Inner Harbor will be holding a series of vaccine clinics for the COVID-19, and anyone who gets a vaccine during the clinics will get free admission to the aquarium.

Due to a troubling rise in coronavirus cases, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor spaces in the city.

The vaccination clinics will be held for two weekends, August 13–14 and Labor Day weekend, September 3–4. The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are open to anyone who works, lives, or visits Baltimore City. Individuals who are aged 12 years or older can get either a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will receive a voucher for admission to the National Aquarium that can be used the same day or saved for a future visit.

Walk-ups are welcome or you can make an appointment by visiting the Baltimore City Health Department website or by calling 443-984-8650.

The National Aquarium is following all health and safety guidelines mandated by Baltimore City. All guests over the age of two are required to wear a face covering and the aquarium has instituted timed-entry ticketing to control the flow of guests. The aquarium is also cleaning high traffic areas frequently and conducting health checks on employees.

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.