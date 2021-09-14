The rally will take place on Saturday near the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Law enforcement in D.C. is securing the area around the Capitol ahead of a planned protest on Saturday, September 18. The “Justice for J6” rally is being held in support of people arrested in the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6.

U.S. Capitol Police will be reinstalling temporary fencing around the Capitol buildings and placing surveillance camera towers around the site of the rally. The rally is scheduled to take place at Union Square, west of the U.S. Capitol building.

Fencing was installed around the Capitol complex shortly after the January 6 event. Five people died, including one Capitol Police officer, and more than 130 law enforcement officers were injured. The fencing was installed to prevent further violence leading up to the Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and wasn’t removed for six months.

The Justice for J6 rally is being organized by Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America and a former staffer of President Donald Trump. Braynard has said there will not be any violence at the rally but police will be prepared just in case. Capitol Police have issued an emergency declaration for the rally that will allow outside law officers to be deputized as United States Capitol Police Special Officers and the entire D.C. Metropolitan Police force is expected to be on duty.

Congress is currently out of session until September 20.

USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021

The city has been on edge since the attack on Congress in January. On Monday, police confronted a man in D.C. after police spotted a pickup truck with white supremacist images on it parked outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters. When police approached the truck, they found several weapons in the truck including a bayonet and a machete.