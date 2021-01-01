Road Closures, Restrictions in Place for the 'Justice for J6' Rally in DC

Here's a full list of street closures, parking restrictions in place ahead of Saturday's rally.

In addition to the fencing and added security around the U.S. Capitol Building in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department has closed off several roads around the area ahead of the planned protest on Saturday, September 18. The “Justice for J6” rally is being held in support of those arrested in the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Here is the full list of street closures and parking restrictions you can expect around the Capitol this weekend:

Emergency No Parking Restrictions (5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on September 18)

3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue, from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW

I Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

H Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

17th Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from I Street, NW to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Street Closures (5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on September 18)

3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW from Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive, NW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW

